Green, blue, red and shade at council tonight

The Dillon City Council tonight will consider a spectrum of issues and options.

The council will discuss and vote on the hiring of a candidate to fill a gap in the city’s proverbial ‘thin blue line’ and a proposal to paint an actual thin blue line down a portion of a much-travelled city street.

The city’s main legislative body will also vote on an annual measure to add some green to the city’s coffers and review a memo from a U.S. senator congratulating the city on an annual honor it gains for ably fostering its large, green residents.

The council will also vote on a proposal to add more shade to a city park and revisit a pair of issues that had many seeing red during the past year.

The debate over amendments to the council’s rules of procedure, which inspired hours of discussion and a threat of legal action against the city, will finally, barring a trip to the table, be brought before the council for a final vote tonight, as will a temporary resolution to a much debated patch of black in the form of a parking lot by the Vo-Ag addition to Beaverhead County High School.

During the report by Mayor Mike Klakken shortly after the 7 p.m. start of tonight’s meeting, the city council is scheduled to discuss and vote upon Klakken’s appointment of Aaron Bowman to the city’s police force.

The Mayor’s Report will also include council review of a request “to paint Montana Street, from Helena Street to Reeder Street with blue line down center divider surrounded by yellow lines,” according to the meeting’s agenda on an item inspired by a letter from a city resident on a symbolic gesture of appreciation for law enforcement officers.

“Many towns across America, and now some in our own beautiful state, are showing their support by painting the ‘Thin Blue Line’ between the 2 sided of the double yellow center line through their streets,” wrote Dillon’s Jack Eddie in a recent letter to city council members.

“The point is, WE NEED THEM. And because of that need, we must also SUPPORT them! What I am proposing to the Dillon City Council is going to show our local law enforcement that the residents of Dillon do just that,” advised Eddie in the Oct. 2 letter.

The packed Mayor’s Report will also include a proposed council resolution to revise a request for the distribution of “Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Program Funds” for the current fiscal year to help cover the cost of the Idaho Street Project that will renovate several blocks in downtown Dillon.

“The Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Account requires the Montana Department of Transportation to allocate accrued finds to cities, towns, counties and consolidated city-county governments for construction, reconstruction, maintenance, and repair of rural roads city or town streets and alleys, bridges or roads and streets that the city, town, county or consolidated city-county government has the responsibility to maintain,” reads the resolution, which also notes that Dillon would be required to match every $20 requested with $1.

The Mayor’s Report will also include an attempt to resolve a long-running dispute between the City of Dillon and Beaverhead County High School over a portion of a parking lot BCHS installed on what was later discovered to be on land belonging to the City of Dillon, not BCHS.

The council will review and vote upon a proposed threeyear lease between the city and BCHS for land “west of Spruce Street at the junction of Spruce and Thomsen Street” by the school’s Vo-Ag building erected several years ago.

During the report of its Parks Committee near the end of tonight’s meeting, the city council will review and vote upon a recommendation by that committee to “build a shade shelter at Jaycee Park” (see last week’s Dillon Tribune).

The report of the council’s Fire & Order Committee will offer the latest chapter in the council’s long-running debate on whether to amend its rules of procedure in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic that has inspired some council members to attend some meetings remotely instead of showing up in person at council chambers.

The council tonight will also get reports from its seven other committees—Street & Alley, City Hall, Water & Sewer, Cemetery, Judiciary, Health & Welfare, and Finance—as well as from representatives of the city’s Library Board, Planning Board, Zoning Commission, Tree Board, and Board of Adjustments.

Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Attorney Jim Dolan, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, City Judge Kaylan Minor, Police Chief Don Guiberson and Fire Chief BJ Klose are also scheduled to offer updates on their respective departments to the council tonight.

Tonight’s city council meeting is set to end in its usual manner with a period of public comment “on items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

In-person attendance at tonight’s council meeting will be limited to 50, per pandemic guidelines set by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, including those for face-covering and six-foot social distancing standards.

People can attend the meeting remotely via Zoom with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 or through a computer via the Net at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528. For more information on remote attendance, call City Hall at 683-4245.

To get a copy of the meeting agenda and packet for tonight’s meeting, stop by Dillon City Hall at 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or go to www.dillonmt. org and click on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

The Dillon City Council will meet today, Wednesday, Oct. 7, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.