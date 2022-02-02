Grant voting precinct moved

Grant voters will need to travel a few extra feet to vote in person this year.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved moving the Grant voting precinct location from the Grant School, 12420 Highway 324, to the Grant Fire Hall, 11820 Highway 324. The new location is more handicap accessible, and has an added bonus of not disrupting class on school days (usually during primary elections).

The change will be in effect for the primary election in June.

Beaverhead County Clerk and Recorder Stacey Reynolds told the commission previously she at first thought to move the precinct to Dillon, due to difficulty in having the required number of election judges staffing the site during elections. And since the majority of voters in the precinct tend to vote absentee, moving the precinct to a central location in Dillon made sense.

The county held a public hearing Jan. 24, and Reynolds notified Grant voters of the possible change. Since that mailing, Reynolds said the existing judges worked to recruit new judges, and other county election judges said they would be willing to travel to Grant on election days to help staff the location.

At the public hearing, Reynolds said the interest from potential new judges and the willingness of the fire district to serve as the polling place changed her recommendation, to keep the polling place open, but move it to the fire hall.

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said he agreed with keeping the polling place in town.

“Even though you get a lot of absentee voters, it’s a long ways to come to Dillon,” he said. “To have it at the fire hall and still be an active voter precinct location is a great idea.”

Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley echoed the sentiment, noting both the chief election judge for the precinct and Reynolds came up with a way to keep the precinct open and local, which is what voters wanted.