Grant provides counseling services to SD#10 students

Dillon School District #10 students now have access to mental health therapists, thanks to a $1.6 million, five-year Project AWARE national grant.

Project AWARE grants are awarded through the federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The grant program started many years ago as a response to the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, SD#10 Project Aware Coordinator Andrea Schurg said. The goal is to provide mental health resources at early ages to prevent serious situations, she said. SD #10 is one of three recipients in the state.

“Montana ranks very high as far as suicides. We’re always in the top three – for all age groups – in the country,” Schurg said. “Beaverhead County is in the top five counties in the state of Montana, for all age groups. We are a prime location for this – it is absolutely a necessity.”

Studies have shown a variety of risk factors increase the likelihood of mental health struggles and suicide, and the county has several of them, she said. Some of those include a lack of vitamin D, a very rural (or frontier) location and the social isolation associated with that.

“The coronavirus pandemic has even magnified that whole isolation even more,” Schurg added. “School is considered a protective factor – it provides a safe space with adults who care. This grant gives us the opportunity to provide even more protective factors in the form of resources.”

The licensed therapists will be accessible through a Zoom-like counseling session free of charge, she said. Any student can be referred by parents or teachers, and parents must sign a consent form before the student attends.

The sessions are for any student who may have been through a traumatic event – a recent move, a divorce, the loss of a family member, bullying – including trauma related to the pandemic. The therapists will be available four days a week, and there is a special room where the student can take part in the session that is completely private. Students can also Zoom-in from home, if they need that option.

“So far, the feedback has been very positive, from both the parents and the kids themselves,” Schurg said.

The hope is the services will continue after the grant period ends. The end goal is to have an on-site therapist, she added, and continue to make mental health a top priority among individual health needs for residents of all ages.

“One of the reasons why we earned this grant was because Dillon is prime to sustain the services. We have all kinds of coalitions here – the Be the Change 406 Coalition, the Mental Health Local Advisory Committee, the ACES Task Force – they are the reason we got it,” Schurg said.