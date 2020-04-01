Gov. orders shelter in place, more business closures

The coronavirus pandemic continues to expand in Montana, with more than 180 cases statewide and four deaths as of Tuesday morning. There are no active Beaverhead County cases, but all counties surrounding Beaverhead have at least one case, according to state of Montana data. As of Tuesday morning, there were 184 cases in the state, with the majority of those in Gallatin and Yellowstone counties. Madison County had six cases, Butte-Silverbow had 10, Deer Lodge three, and Ravalli one case, according to Montana’s COVID-19 website. There are 140,904 cases nationally, with 2,405 deaths as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. Positive COVID-19 cases jumped from 38 in Gallatin and 14 in Yellowstone counties on Thursday to 69 in Gallatin and 28 in Yellowstone counties Tuesday. Statewide, cases grew from 90 on Thursday to 184 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations grew from one on Thursday to 14 on Tuesday. Coronavirus deaths in state data indicate two were residents of Toole County, one from Lincoln County, and one from Madison County, according to Montana COVID-19 Joint Information Center official Tim Crowe.

The Madison County resident death occurred Saturday, March 28, and all individuals in close contact with positive patients have been notified and are being quarantined at home for 14 days, according to a Beaverhead County Public Health and county Incident Command press release issued Monday. The statement cited Montana law privacy protections as the reason it could not reveal more identifying information about the individual relating to that person’s health care or status.

“There is always a balance between patient confidentiality and the public’s right to know,” the statement added. “We will be working with DPHHS for help and advice when Beaverhead County has its first COVID-19 case. We want to be responsive but also responsible.”

Barrett Hospital and HealthCare Public Information Officer Christie Trapp also issued a statement about the hospital’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We at Barrett Hospital & Clinics have assembled an internal team of leaders, physicians, infection prevention specialists and many more who have created protocols and new workflows for COVID-19 to protect patients, visitors and our caregivers. We have been working with the Public Health Department closely to coordinate the needs of our community,” she wrote in an emailed statement Monday. “Our role at Barrett Hospital & HealthCare is to care for our patients and protect our community and staff. We have protocols and procedures in place should a patient present with symptoms. Screening protocols have been activated, and any individual who meets the criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and depending on severity, is placed in isolation either at home or admitted, and local health departments are notified to assist with further testing. We are also carefully monitoring supply chain issues to ensure adequate personal protection equipment (PPE) and other supplies are available as demand increases. At this time, we do foresee that we have sufficient supplies, but as cases continue to increase this situation could change. We’re incredibly grateful for our employees and providers who have been and continue to work tirelessly to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”

Bullock extended school closures (for in-person instruction) to April 10, and authorized counties to conduct mail-ballot elections for the June 2 primary as part of his precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Montana. (see related stories).

For more state COVID-19 information, visit https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c 34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b .