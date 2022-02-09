Girls back in mat action with state tourney

After a week off from the mats, the girls are ready to rejoin the boys in Billings at the Montana All-Class Wrestling Tournament. The format remains unchanged for the boys with divisions for AA, A and B-C, with action on three mats on Friday and Saturday at the MetraPark.

For the girls, in just the second year of a girls state wrestling tournament, all of the girls in the state will be included in one all-class tournament, with action starting on Thursday to get the larger weight classes down to 16-person brackets. The divisional tournaments on the boys side serve that function.

“All of our girls have over 20 matches so they are getting some great experience,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson. “When I look how far they have progressed, it makes me excited for the future of the program.”

For the girls, the biggest weight class is 113-pounds, with 33 entrants into the field, followed by the 120-pound weight class. Three of Dillon’s four wrestlers are in those two weight classes.

Dillon’s lone senior, Simah Anson, enters the state tournament as the sixth-seed in her bracket with an 18-13 record. She will open her tournament versus Chloe Houlihan (7-10) a Frenchtown senior.

Anson’s quarter bracket is set-up for her to advance to the semifinal should she knock off wrestlers with considerable less mat time and victories than the girls from Sheridan at the 138-pound weight class.

“She’s sitting really good in the tournament and she’s been a great senior leader for us this year,” said Nelson. “In addition to everything she does, she drives over from Sheridan every day.”

The top two seeds in Anson’s weight are senior Mariah Wahl (32-0) of Cut Bank, and freshman Mackenzee Wahl (14-2) of Billings West. There are girls in the field that wrestled versus boys for two years until girls wrestling was added last year.

Dillon sophomore Izzy McCrae (13-21) at 120-pounds will open on Thursday against Frenchtown’s Ryley Martin (5-8).

According to Nelson, McCrae’s interest in wrestling a year ago helped get the ball rolling for the sport in Dillon.

“As a freshman, she showed up to the wrestling meeting with her dad, and asked for wrestling,” recalled Nelson. She is the one that promoted the survey and that is something that Izzy had a huge part in.

Dillon’s two freshmen 113-pounders, Faye Holland (28-12) and Clancy Setzer (10-15) both attended a summer wrestling camp coming into this year. Holland opens as the #10 seed versus Madison Shenefelt (1-15) of Billings West, and Setzer will take on Izzy Baker (17-9) of HLR.