Girls await state wrestling tourney

Beaverhead County High School wrestler Simah Anson, a co-op athlete from Sheridan, enjoyed her Senior Night last Thursday at B.W. Lodge Gym with a pair of dominating performances at the Dillon Mixer. Anson pinned Katie Dolance of Ronan and Abigail Jorrell of Polson to wrap-up the regular season.

“Simah is very soft-spoken, but she’s been a great leader for those young girls,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson. “We have a sophomore (Izzy McCrea) and two freshmen (Faye Holland and Clancy Setzer), and she’s come in and done an outstanding job. She’s going to be the head coach of Little Guy in Sheridan this year. She’s done some cool things and we’re just glad to have her on the team.”

In other matches Thursday, Holland went 2-1, Setzer was 1-2, and McCrea 1-1.

The next wrestling competition for the girls will be at the state tournament in Billings, Feb. 10-12. According to Nelson, all girls in the state qualify, and will compete in one tournament, rather than three tournaments like the boys broken up by classification.

“If they started over, I think they would have changed it,” said Nelson of the second year of Montana girls wrestling. “They went off the numbers from last year and they didn’t think it would grow as much as it did, but it more than doubled.”

With the larger than expected numbers, the girls will start their tournament on Thursday, getting in a few rounds to narrow the brackets to 16-person options. Nelson feels that there will be two to three weight classes in the girls tourney that will have to run three days. Once the brackets are narrowed on Thursday, the girls tourney will run sideby-side with the boys tournaments on Friday and Saturday at the Billings Metra.

“I think our improvement is visible,” said Nelson of the first-year girls wrestling program. “They have picked it up and we’re seeing it in competition. They are every week getting a little better and getting a little more prepared.”