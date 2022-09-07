Gallatin Gateway man gets deferred sentence for endangering byway travelers

A Gallatin Gateway man received a three-year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay more than $800 in damages to victims to whom he brandished a gun at and aggressively drove around on the Pioneer Mountain Scenic Byway in July 2020.

John Wesley Hargrove, 33, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of felony criminal endangerment in Fifth Judicial District Court. He was originally charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony assault on a minor; one of the assault with a weapon charges had a sentencing enhancement, alleging the crime was based on the victims’ race. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement.

Michelle Wise, one of the victims in the incident, scolded Hargrove for his behavior and denigrated the plea deal, urging the court to sentence Hargrove to prison. She read a victim’s impact statement through video conference from her home in California.

“My life was torn about in so many ways because of what you did. I did nothing wrong. You don’t even know me or my child,” she began. “It is unbelievable that a grown man would be afraid of a middle-aged woman and a child in a car passing by.”

Wise said she lost income from being unable to work for several days, and is unable to deliver packages in some neighborhoods out of fear (she is a delivery driver for UPS).

“It is hard to explain in words what happens to you when someone almost kills you and your child. Every day of my life is ruled by fear. I live with the memory of what you did, and I live with the thought that if your finger had slipped, or if you hit a pothole in the road, that bullet would have passed through my son’s head to get to me. And you did what you did, even though you had two children in your car,” she said. “I don’t feel safe around people anymore – you took away from me the freedom of not looking over my shoulder.

“(This) is hostility over the color of my skin. You have shown you’re not in control of your emotions, and you’ve shown you’re not a responsible gun owner,” she continued. “I pray to God every day that he will forgive you, because I don’t.”

Hargrove declined to make a statement in court, though his attorney provided an apology letter to be sent to Wise.

Montana Assistant Attorney General (and special deputy county attorney) Thorin Geist argued for the three-year deferred sentence, adding it would be very difficult to obtain a hate crime conviction in this case.

“I appreciate that the victim is not happy with the state’s plea offer. What I will tell the court is that, while I certainly think there was sufficient probable cause to charge the hate crime enhancement, it is not a crime I would have proceeded with to trial,” he said. “The state’s burden for a hate crime enhancement would be to prove the crime itself was committed on the basis of, and because of the victim’s race. That is a burden the state could not prove – I do not believe could be proven – based on the evidence that we have.”

Defense attorney Jill Gannon-Nagle agreed with that statement, and outlined a number of mitigating factors for following the plea agreement. She said Hargrove has been out on bond for two years while the case moved through court, maintaining employment at his construction business and staying in compliance with all bond conditions. Nagle added he has no history of violent crime, with only traffic offenses in his past.

“The sentence ensure public safety and recognizes that Mr. Hargrove likely had a one-off,” she said, adding he has already set up anger management counseling sessions in Bozeman. “The probation office recognized his low-risk to reoffend...I think those points can assure the court that this is very unlikely to occur again, and that Mr. Hargrove has shown the court over the past two years he will abide by the court’s orders, he has the ability to do so, and he takes this matter seriously.”

Judge Luke Berger agreed with the recommendations, though deviated slightly from the plea deal – he insisted Hargrove is not released early from the deferred sentence conditions and monitoring for the full three years. He also required payment of court fees and the $825.08 in restitution.

“You pull a gun on someone, and there are very few people that are going to wait and see where you point it... you don’t use a gun to scare someone. If you are using a gun to scare someone, then that’s because you don’t think that fists are going to do the job,” he began. “You’ve got to think about it this way – you don’t know who is in the other car. You don’t know if Ms. Wise is not some Navy SEAL, you pull a gun, and she shoots you in front of your kids. And the cops go ‘what happened,’ and they say ‘daddy pulled a gun and then the lady shot him.’ The cops are going to go, ‘well, he’s an idiot.’” Berger added that whatever happened, both people involved are entitled to different perspectives, but that does not give anyone the excuse to incite violence.

“People all the time say that, ‘I have a First Amendment right to say whatever the hell I want.’ And you can say whatever the hell you want – I’m not going to stop you. But if your business goes out of business, and people don’t want to hang out with you, and people don’t want to let their kids hang out with your kids, and people don’t want to associate with you, that’s their right,” he said. “You have the right to make statements, you have a right to do what you want, but the rest of the world has a right to watch you live with the consequences.”