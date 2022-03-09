Gallatin Gateway man admits endangering byway travelers

A Gallatin Gateway man admitted to endangering two people driving on the Pioneer Mountain Scenic Byway in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

John Wesley Hargrove pleaded guilty to two counts of felony criminal endangerment March 1 in district court. He admitted to knowingly risking serious bodily injury or death for the individuals from his actions while driving near Crystal Park in summer 2020.

Hargrove was originally charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon, and felony assault on a minor, stemming from the July 2020 incident. There was also a sentencing enhancement on one of the assault with a weapon charges, alleging the crime was based on the victim’s race). He was accused of driving aggressively around another car on the byway with the two victims there, yelling a racial slur and brandishing a pistol, according to charging documents filed with the court.

The two assault with a weapon charges were reduced to criminal endangerment, and the remaining charges dropped, as part of a plea agreement in the case.

Hargrove is out of jail on bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on each felony count. He will be sentenced at a later date.