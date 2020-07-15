Future of firefighting, surplus sales at council tonight

At its second regular meeting of July tonight, the Dillon City Council will consider selling some small plots of city land and some surplus goods, the approval of a ‘made for the shade’ structure in a city park, and an agreement central to the future of firefighting in the city and county.

During the report of its Fire & Order Committee at tonight’s meeting, the city council will discuss and vote upon an interlocal agreement worked out in recent months between the city and Fire District #2, which essentially consists of Beaverhead County.

Finalization of the seven-page agreement is required before the city can fill its revised fire chief position designed to jointly serve the city and the district.

The new fire chief will be an employee of the city, per the proposed interlocal agreement. But due to the expansion of the required levels of education, experience and qualifications for the joint fire chief position, the city will be unable to fill the new fire chief position as it has traditionally—by elevating a member of the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department.

Near the end of tonight’s meeting, during the report of its Street & Alley Committee, the council will review a pair of proposed land deals recommended by that committee.

The first would see the city sell a closed portion of Nelson Street, between Orr and Dillon streets, to an adjacent landowner who has tended the land for decades. Some representatives of the Beaverhead Trails Coalition have spoken at committee meetings on their wishes to have that same land remain city property and include a connector trail for walking and biking by community members.

The second deal would compel the city to abandon and sell to an adjacent landowner Granite Street—a sort of connector dirt road on the west side of Dillon. The deal would include an easement for the city to maintain public utilities potentially impacted by the street sale.

During the report of its Parks Committee, the council will contemplate the construction of a shade shelter as the next amenity added to Jaycee Park.

Shortly after the start of its meeting tonight during the report of Mayor Mike Klaken, the council will be asked to approve a resolution to authorize the mayor to contract for the sale of some surplus city property at a live auction and “to finalize and execute all requisite documents to accomplish said sales.”

Discussed at great length and in great detail at a previous council meeting, the surplus items include a wide range of items and prices—from a city bus with a minimum bid of $40,000, to horse reins with a price tag of $16.95.

The resolution would allow the mayor to accept the top bids received for each item at the auction, instead of having to place those bids on the agenda of the next city council meeting for final approval.

Tonight’s meeting will also feature reports by representatives of the council’s other committees—Judiciary, Water & Sewer, Finance, Health & Welfare, Cemetery and City Hall, as well as from the city’s Planning Board, Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments, Library Board and Tree Board.

Reports from City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Judge Kaylan Minor, City Attorney Jim Dolan, Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, acting Fire Chief BJ Klose and Police Chief Don Guiberson will also be presented to the council tonight.

The traditional period of public comment “on items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” will occur shortly before the close of tonight’s city council meeting, the attendance at which will be limited to 50 people under Phase 2 pandemic guidelines set by Governor Steve Bullock. Attendees should also wear a face mask and observe six-foot social distancing standards.

The meeting can also be attended remotely with Zoom using the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 or through a computer via the Net at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528. For more information on remote attendance, call City Hall at 683-4245.

To get a copy of the meeting agenda and packet for tonight’s meeting, stop by Dillon City Hall at 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or go to www.dillonmt.org and click on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

The Dillon City Council will meet today, Wednesday, July 15, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

The council meeting will be preceded by a public hearing on some final proposed amendments to the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2019–20 (see story this page).