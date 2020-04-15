Free pharmacy deliveries offered in Dillon area

Another free delivery service for vital goods has cropped up in Dillon to help folks unable to go out to the grocery store during the ongoing pandemic.

But this service will pick up and deliver elderly and disabled folks their prescription medicines.

“Volunteers from the Elks Lodge and Love, Inc. are doing grocery pickups for people, but not from the pharmacy, “ said Anne Santos, store director of the local Safeway, which prints information about the initiative on the bottom of its receipts.

“Not just anybody can pick up and deliver from a pharmacy. You need to be certified, so Boka Freight is doing it,” said Santos, of the local subcontractor for national prescription delivery company ScriptDrop.

“We don’t want people to have to come in here an extra time just to pick up their prescriptions. This keeps them safe at home,” said Kea Greemore, pharmacy manager at Safeway in Dillon.

“Currently, during the COVID-19 crisis, we have free delivery. Just contact us and request delivery. We can have prescriptions delivered to anyone who lives within a five-mile radius of Safeway,” added Greemore of the grocery store/pharmacy located at 570 N. Montana St. in Dillon.

“You just have to contact the pharmacy here and get your order in before 10:30 a.m. for same-day delivery, or later for next-day,” added Greemore of the free deliveries.

“The patient just has to have a credit card on file with us or able to give us their number over the phone. You’ll be all set up to do it again after that,” continued Greemore.

“It’s pretty simple, but just call us if you have questions.”

Safeway Pharmacy can be reached at 683-6226.

Blacktail Pharmacy in downtown Dillon is offering similar services during the pandemic.

“We’re doing delivery to people’s homes in town and curbside delivery of prescriptions,” said Glen Kulzer of Blacktail Pharmacy, which, like Safeway, is also offering mail options.

Curbside delivery will allow patients to get their prescriptions taken to their vehicles outside the pharmacy without having to go inside the 125 E. Glendale St. location.

“We’re just trying to get people the medications they need without subjecting them to undue exposures,” said Kulzer, a pharmacist.

“We want to keep our customers healthy.”

To get more information about Blacktail Pharmacy’s delivery option during the pandemic, call 406-988-0772.