Fox Run Subdivision paving estimate grazes $380,000

The latest estimate to pave Fox Run subdivision’s roads clocked in at nearly $380,000, roughly double the amount paving supporters anticipated.

The Fox Run special improvement district board met Dec. 14, and discussed its engineer’s cost estimate for the overall project.

Board members and residents questioned engineer Sarah Jones on the paving surface, width, depth, processing millings, individual driveway approaches and more. All those topics and others have been brought up by residents opposed to the paving over the past two years.

Residents asked why the design does not widen the district’s roads to current Beaverhead County subdivision standards. Jones’ design just paved the existing roads, except in spots where they needed to be widened or changed for safety reasons.

“The only reason I’m considering doing it this way is money, because the two things I learned when I graduated from college: Dirt is money, and water runs downhill,” she said. “I started out trying to do that, and bring all the roads up to county standards. It became quickly apparent that you would not be able to afford it at this point.”

Current subdivision standards require 22-foot-wide roads for main roads, and 20-foot-wide roads for secondary roads. Jones said she thinks Fox Run’s main road is Fox Ridge drive, which is currently 22 feet wide; the secondary road is Badger Run at 18 feet. Jones said ideally, Badger Run would be 20 feet in width.

“How many places would we be in violation of (county standards) if we do the project at current width?” resident Darrell Turner asked. “We would have significant violations of the subdivision regulations if we go forward as you stated today.”

Jones pushed back on that characterization, noting the subdivision regulations in effect at the time the subdivision was created are the ones to follow, and the county’s most recent regulations were updated after Fox Run was built.

“I want to be clear that we’re not necessarily in violation. Changing the surfacing isn’t creating a violation,” she said. “If every time the subdivision regulations are updated, all the existing roads would have to come up to the new code – you could never do that. Realistically, these roads are held to the subdivision regulations they were developed under, and it’s up to the county to determine if the existing condition is in violation. They would not do that, because it would set a precedent they could never follow.

“I do not believe this project creates a violation,” Jones said.

Turner then questioned who would hold the liability if an accident occurred on the paved road.

“I don’t think there’s a liability added by changing the surfacing,” she said. “That being said, we’re addressing safety, but that doesn’t guarantee there will be no accident on that corner. Even if you made it 80 feet wide, someone could slide off the corner, hard surfacing doesn’t change that. Who is liable for an accident on the corner now? There’s no way to completely eliminate that risk. Changing the surfacing doesn’t change the liability.”

Price tag remains a stumbling block

The road board was voterapproved in 2020, and was given up to $200,000 – paid for by subdivision property owners’ taxes – to hard surface roads in the district. Progress on that goal stalled last year when the single paving bid it received was $40,000 more than the money it was authorized to spend.

Board members previously circulated a survey of property owners asking them how much of an increase they would accept to get the roads paved; the majority agreed to a maximum of $400,000. But the board must get a voter-approved cost increase, which would need to be on the May ballot.

Resident Cornie Hudson asked the board for clarification on how that money would be raised and how that changed from the previously-approved amount.

Board member Mary Rouse noted the county commissioners originally passed a resolution that would provide the $200,000 to the board at a 3.9% interest rate; the county is now suggesting the board get an “intercap” loan, which has a lower interest rate and a larger maximum borrowing amount. That language might need to be added to the ballot resolution, which she said she would look into with county officials, and Board Chairman Fred Chouinard said he would assist with that.

“Just so you know, I spoke face-to-face with Jed, and Jed said that you guys have an open checkbook underneath that resolution,” Hudson said, referring to the county’s previous funding resolution and County Attorney Jed C. Fitch. “He told me that to my face, so it wasn’t just the county commissioners that led you wrong – Jed also said that to me.”

Turner asked the board why the intercap loan was only recently brought up by the county commissioners.

“Was the intercap available when we started this project? Or were we not made aware of it?” he asked.

Chouinard said he was made aware of the option when he spoke with the county financial administrator to pay the engineer for her work.

Chouinard said the board must approve a project price increase before February, and get the resolution placing the issue before district voters to Elections Administrator Stacey Reynolds by Feb. 6. Also, board member Leland Griffin and other potential candidates must file their interest to run for Leland’s current seat on the board by Feb. 6.

If the board decides an election is not needed, it could cancel by Feb. 27.

A decision on paving the roads is still up in the air; it will depend on actual bids received and whether residents are willing to up the maximum price on the project.

The next meeting is Jan. 18, 2023.