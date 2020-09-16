Fox Run subdivision opponents question paving legality

Fox Run subdivision paving opponents again raised objections over using state of Montana road millings for its paving project.

Residents Cornie Hudson and Darrell Turner claim the subdivision’s roads are private, and argued the point at the Fox Run Special District board meeting Sept. 9.

Both have raised the issue with the Beaverhead County Commissioners and the Fox Run special district board several times over the past several months, before and after the new board was elected.

The Fox Run board was voted into office in May by residents of the district. It must begin paving the road within four years and for an estimated $200,000; the board will dissolve after four years unless residents approve an extension. The cost would be paid for by district residents through their property tax bills.

Commissioner Mike McGinley and County Attorney Jed C. Fitch both say the roads are considered private but open for public use, which allows the millings. And the special district board was elected by the residents who would pay for the work, giving them governmental authority to use the millings as a public entity.

“If you look at the definition for a private or public road, our road doesn’t match (private),” Hudson said. “I’m not seeing how the SID (special improvement district) all of a sudden makes it public, then after four years it goes back to private. I’m not seeing the connection.”

Fox Run resident Leland Griffin pointed out the approved plat maps for the original subdivision agree with the commission’s and Fitch’s interpretation.

“If you take the definition of a private road, you control who comes in and out – we can’t do that. If you go read the actual plat, it is a private road with public access guaranteed. You can’t control who comes in and goes out of that subdivision at all,” he said.

Turner disagreed, asking if the board has received a written go-ahead.

“Is this black-letter law, or is this Jed’s opinion?” he asked. “You are accepting the county attorney’s opinion – there’s not been a decision made that it’s true or not, whether it’s public or private. The question is – is this Jed’s opinion, or is this really the law?”

Griffin again pointed to the plat map: “On the original drawings, it is listed as a private road with public access. You all are trying to split hairs here between the two. I’m telling you how it’s platted.”

State officials gave board secretary Jill Gannon-Nagle a form that – if the commission signs off – will ensure millings can be used on the public portion of the road. The commission has told the special district board it will sign the document.

“It’s what we were informed by those entities – we were told as a board that question was asked and was answered. Whether it’s an opinion or not, the way I look at it is the county hires the attorney, the county residents elect the commissioners. Those folks said they are good with this,” Fox Run board member Russ Richardson added.

The board is now looking into how the road should be constructed – the depth of millings, width of road and other issues, to ensure it is constructed properly.

Board members John Madany and Gerald Penn stressed they cannot make any decisions about putting the road out for bid until they have more information on the proper specifications for the new roadway.

Turner previously questioned how the road would be constructed, fearing it would disintegrate and contaminate residents’ water or need to be constantly maintained to keep it safe for use.

Turner asked the board if the Fox Run homeowners’s association committee ever made a recommendation on how to go about paving the road.

“What I really want to do is put on the record that there were no meetings for the (HOA) road committee – they have no minutes, no record, and no research of anything they’ve done,” Turner said.

Gannon-Nagle said Turner should ask those questions of the road committee; the special district board is a separate entity.

“That has nothing to do with anything here,” board member Penn added.

The board will ask county road employees and local engineers for clarity on construction, and hopes to have more information at its Oct. 14 meeting.