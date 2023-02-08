Fox Run SID done

A voter-approved board elected to pave the Fox Run subdivision roads disbanded last week, after nearly three years of debating the project.

Residents formed the special improvement district in a 2020 vote, with the paving work estimated to cost up to $200,000 and paid through an assessment on subdivision residents’ property taxes over a 20-year period.

It was the engineer’s estimated cost for the entire project – $549,276 – that put the final nail in the coffin.

“This is well over our budget if we want to do it right,” Chairman Fred Chouinard said at the board’s Feb. 1 final meeting.

Board members sought bids after a number of discussions about road specifications, and the lone bid was about $40,000 more than the board was authorized to spend.

The district board hired an engineer to design the overall project and debated asking subdivision to authorize up to $400,000 for the full project. That new price tag was expected to cover engineering costs, project management and inflationary increases.

“I don’t see any way forward,” board secretary Mary Rouse said. “It’s not doable.”

Paving was contentious from the start. Residents had been arguing about paving existing dirt roads for years. Opponents posed questions about the cost, extended maintenance needs, environmental impacts and public safety at the monthly meetings, with some heated back-andforth at times.

Residents Darrell Turner, Cornie Hudson and Michael “Woody” Woodard were the most vocal opponents at meetings, with all three running for board seats at one point. They were not present at the Feb. 1 meeting.

Engineer Sarah Jones declined to manage the project in her summary letter with the engineering documents, citing both the time commitment and the pushback.

“Based on the emails I received throughout the process, it’s obvious to me that whoever is out there will get a constant beating from the folks that don’t want this project to happen. To be honest, I’m not eager to take that on,” she wrote. Chouinard read that statement reluctantly at the meeting, noting he wanted the board to go out on a positive note.

“I don’t think there were specifics about how she was being treated. It was just how people would be chirping on you if you were the project manager – that’s how I interpret that,” he said.

“That would be the same for anyone else stepping into the process, but that’s neither here nor there,” board member Gerald Penn said.

“People have different views, and we’ve heard a lot of them,” Chouinard added. “I didn’t agree with some of the stuff put out by some individuals. But the process worked and here we are. Now the (homeowner’s association) board has the full engineering of the roadways, and they can take it into the future.”

Over $12,000 has been spent so far toward engineering, elections and bidding costs, according to county records. Rouse said she expects the overall bill to be around $20,000, of which the cost will be split among the special improvement district residents.

“On the bright side – there’s a blueprint in place...we can turn this over to the homeowners association,” Chouinard said. “If they go forward in the future, they’re already done with the engineering.”