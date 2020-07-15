Fox Run seeks clarity on millings use, election costs

Fox Run’s road-paving board learned it should be able to use state road millings for its project, but it will need signoffs from Beaverhead County to proceed.

The board and district, approved in May by voters, has four years to begin the process of paving Fox Run subdivision’s roads, or the board dissolves. The price tag must also come in at $200,000 or below to proceed.

Board Secretary Jill Gannon-Nagle wrote in an email to board members that state of Montana officials confirmed the board can use state millings for the paving project. However, the state has to sign off on it, and the county must sign a form stating the millings will be used on a public county road, and there is a maintenance agreement in place. Board President Fred Chouinard read the email to attendees at the July 8 meeting, as Gannon-Nagle was out of town and unavailable. Gannon-Nagle wrote she would speak with county officials to confirm all these details and see if the county was willing to sign the required agreement.

The board also discussed research they obtained regarding the use of millings for paving, any potential dangers for well contamination associated with them, and other projects around the state where millings were used. Chouinard said the most similar paving project he found is in the Belgrade/Manhattan area in Gallatin County. The city of Belgrade is expecting to pay $34,000 for a 1.87-mile stretch between Manhattan and the Gallatin River on Nixon Gulch Road, based on newspaper reports.

“I found that to be pretty interesting – I couldn’t believe (the cost) is only $34,000,” he said. “I don’t know why it’s such a difference. Maybe there’s not as much pre-work involved.”

Chouinard referred to preliminary estimates to do the Fox Run subdivision paving with state millings at $165,000.

Fox Run resident Mike Richardson, who was part of the homeowner’s association road paving committee, said he thought there were roughly 1.5 miles of roadway to be paved in the subdivision.

Chouinard also shared information he discovered on the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) website, and other information he received from the Montana Department of Transportation. The DEQ website recommended mixing state millings with an emulsion to hold them together, ensuring the roadway was rolled, hardened and chip-sealed right away, to ensure there are no issues with chemicals leaching from the roadway. The site also recommended roads with the millings have 250 cars or fewer travel them daily, and be maintained regularly to ensure a long-lasting surface. The transportation depart

The transportation department also had no records of complaints that state milling road projects leached chemicals into groundwater or wells, he added.

Board member Russ Richardson said based on the information from state officials, he agreed it should be possible to safely pave the subdivision roads, as long as proper oversight of road construction to state specifications took place. But the county would also have to agree to the state’s terms for road maintenance and acceptance of the roadway.

Fox Run resident Darrell Turner aired his concerns with the use of millings, and reiterated past county commissioner claims that they would not maintain or claim the roads – they are private roads for public use – so he did not see how the new board could use the millings as required by the state. He added even if these hurdles could be surmounted, he wondered if the road had to comply with the county’s subdivision regulations regarding roads. If it did, would the board have to include sewer, fire hydrants and other requirements with a newly-paved road.

Richardson reminded all in attendance the board continues to investigate all these questions, and no final decisions have been made. Before any paving takes place, the board would have to seek bids for the work, get a better idea on overall costs – including the cost to design the project – and ensure it is within the $200,000 maximum voters agreed to pay.

“These are really good questions, and they’re important. But we have to be a little bit careful of staying focused on the charge before us. It feels like we’re looking at X-Y-Z, and we don’t even have A yet,” he said. “Right now we don’t have enough answers to dig any deeper.”

The board decided to continue to investigate road millings use and if the county would sign the required agreement. It also postponed a decision on how to pay the $1,176.77 bill from the county for the cost of the special election. Board members were unsure if the board had to pay that or if it had to come from the Fox Run Homeowners Association. Board members will discuss the bill with the Homeowners Association board at a future meeting.