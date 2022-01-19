Fox Run road pavement/engineering cost arguments persist

Plans for paving Fox Run subdivision’s roads remain in limbo, while the special improvement district’s board investigates the cost and whether to seek an engineer to design the project.

The Fox Run board met Jan. 12, and discussed potential engineering costs for the subdivision’s paving project. The board has $200,000 authorized by homeowners to build the road, and the only paving bid it received so far was nearly $40,000 higher than it had to spend.

Board President Fred Chouinard said rough estimates given to him and other board members put potential engineering costs between $1,500 and $40,000.

Fox Run residents indicated at previous meetings they doubted the current dirt roads needed much engineering, considering their good condition over the past several decades. Board member Russ Richardson reminded the board and attendees that it may seek an engineer to put to rest some residents’ concerns about road safety, maintenance and water runoff.

“We think it will address most of the concerns, if not all of them,” he said.

Resident Cornie Hudson raised a new concern – the condition of the road millings to be used for the paving. She asked the board to put in their specifications reprocessing millings if they are the ones that have been sitting in the county since 2017.

Resident Mike “Embee” Brown, an engineer himself, said he thought an estimate of $40,000 is high for the engineering cost. He said he believed the board’s consideration in hiring an engineer was a good idea, though he did not think that cost should be borne by the special improvement district board.

“I think it’s the obligation of the HOA (homeowners association) board to fund it,” he said, adding the special improvement district’s duty is just to pave the road.

Resident Darrell Turner pressed the board to outline the eventual maintenance costs if the road is paved, arguing the HOA would have to find a way to foot that bill.

“It needs to be laid out for the HOA what it will have to pay to maintain it, how long it will last, what it will take to repair, what it will take to replace, what is its useful life. I’ve asked you repeatedly through this process, and you’ve argued against it, and you’ve never provided any answer to the questions,” he said. “The HOA is going to have to bear that burden, and they should know what that burden is.”

Richardson said while the SID board and HOA have similar members, their duties and expenses must remain separate.

“We have been clearly directed. We are not to mingle,” he said. “We are listening, we’re trying to be respectful, but that needs to go to the HOA. If the HOA comes to this board and says they need this, we would respond based on what our legal counsel tells us to do.”

Brown agreed, adding it would have been best if all of these issues were ironed out before voters approved the creation of the board and the assessment for the paving.

“That ship has sailed. The votes are in. Your obligation is to build the best product you can,” he said.

Switching directions, Hudson urged the board to send agendas and minutes to all members of the special improvement district, so they can be informed. Richardson reminded her that minutes cannot be sent out until they are approved by the board, and anyone should be able to get that information from the county clerk and recorder.

“Why are you reluctant to send the minutes to the whole SID?” Hudson asked. “I would think this board would be interested in making sure all the SID members have that information.”

Chouinard said he works through his cell phone, and he personally does not have all the emails of every property owner.

“In this day and age, is this the best we can do – is post it in the window of the courthouse, or put it into a throw away that’s not delivered to us, or into a newspaper that comes out once a week?” Turner said. “It’s ridiculous, with all the electronic options open to the board, there should be some way to send it to all of us.”

Brown said he is aware that information is out there, and that it takes work for a person to get it if they want it, but he agreed the board might want to send them out to all SID residents.

“The board could take it upon themselves, in the spirit of open and honest transparency,” he said. “I’m concerned about apathy up there (in the SID) on the project. People aren’t looking. You have to make it easy for them.”

Resident Clint Rouse disagreed, stating he thought residents just assumed the board was progressing in its charge.

“I don’t think it’s apathy,” he said. “The vote was taken, they voted for the road, for this committee. I think they just assume it’s moving forward.”

The next meeting is scheduled for February.