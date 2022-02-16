Fox Run road board split over next steps

Fox Run subdivision residents are starting to wonder why there has been no forward movement on paving roads, roughly two years into the special improvement district board’s tenure.

“I’m frustrated, because it seems like we’ve gone nowhere,” resident Helen Edwards said at the board’s Feb. 9 meeting. “It seems like you’re looking for approval, but the election demonstrated you have that approval. So why are we still looking for approval?”

Fox Run residents approved the creation of the special district board in 2020, and authorized up to $200,000 to pave the roads (paid through property owners’ taxes). Since that time, the board has set up road specifications and sought bids for the work, which came in roughly $40,000 above the amount of money they could spend.

The extra expense prompted board members to consider hiring an engineer to address lingering concerns about the project design, in the hope that it would encourage more competitive bids. The board has also considered returning to voters with an increased project cost amount for approval. The board has a time limit – if they do not start the project within four years, the board will be dissolved (unless voters approve an extension).

“We’re just trying to make sure that it’s done, and if it’s done, it’s done right, and we won’t be regretting what we stepped into,” Board Chairman Fred Chouinard said.

Fox Run board members said they have worked to include road specifications to meet concerns raised by residents, those who both support and oppose the paving.

“I agree with your frustration. I think these five members of the board are every bit as frustrated,” board member Russ Richardson said. “It’s not as simple as saying, ‘just go and get it done.’”

Chouinard said the members of the board may change at the special district election in May, since four board seats are up for re-election and have challengers filed.

“We are trying – that’s why we still have these meetings. And we have people that are totally against it, and at every turn are trying to come up with new things to put an end to the project,” he added.

Chouinard referred to three residents who have often spoken out against paving the roads – Darrell Turner, Cornie Hudson and Michael Woodard – and all three are on the ballot for the May election. Turner, who was present at the meeting, did not make any comment in response.

Engineer hiring eyed

Board members are split on whether to hire an engineer for the project, knowing it will increase the overall cost that is already over their budget.

“If we do the engineering, and it turns out the bids come in so high beyond our expectations, then we’ve spent money out of the paving project without a product,” board member John Madany said.

Chouinard said the board could ask all the property owners if they are willing to up the total cost of the project before the board hires an engineer. The board could suggest a higher amount for approval, though they do not know how much that would be without getting the project engineered and sending it out for bids.

“If we decide to go ahead with the engineering at this point – if it comes in at $40,000 – we can do that with the money we have,” Richardson said. “Or we can say we’re not going to accept the engineering cost at this point, we’ll go through the process to get more money for the project.”

Chouinard said he thought the board should go to all the property owners and ask for their approval for a higher amount.

Madany said personally is fine with paying his share of the engineering cost, whether the project moves forward or not.

“Sometimes you have to spend money to really know what you’re talking about,” he said.

Penn agreed, noting the only way to be certain how much the project will cost is with a clear set of specifications and designs done by a professional.

“My opinion is that I hate to strap our homeowners with a $40,000 20-year bond before we know if they would approve a big increase to get a bid,” Chouinard said. “I’d rather have an all-inclusive cost before we do the engineering.”

“The homeowners gave us approval when they elected us for this. Doing the engineering is part of the process,” Penn said.

The soonest the project could begin is next year, as the one bidder for the paving is booked this year.

The next meeting is set for March.