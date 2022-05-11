Fox Run road board retains incumbents

All four Fox Run special improvement district board incumbents won re-election last week, according to unofficial vote totals.

Voters had five candidates to choose from for three open four-year seats. Incumbents Russ Richardson, Fred Chouinard and Gerald L. Penn Jr. received the most votes, at 51, 42, and 37 respectively. Challengers Cornelia H. Hudson came in fourth with 20 votes, and Darrell Turner received 17.

Incumbent Mary Rouse handily won her seat, filling the remaining two-year term of former board member Jill Gannon-Nagle. Rouse received 44 votes to challenger Michael S. Woodard’s 17.

Turnout was 46%, higher than last year’s 41.17%, for the school and special district elections, Clerk and Recorder and Elections Administrator Stacey Reynolds said.

The three challengers previously expressed opposition to paving the subdivision’s roads. Hudson. All three have aired concerns about the road design, water drainage changes and fears of environmental damage.

The board has four years to start the paving project or it dissolves. Voters could decide to extend the time period for the board before that expiration date.

The Fox Run board meets at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday.