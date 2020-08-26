Fox Run residents seek clarity on road assessment

Residents who objected to paving Fox Run subdivision roads in the past pressed the county commission on whether the voter-approved paving board can use state of Montana road millings for it.

Fox Run residents Cornie Hudson and Darrell Turner also sought more information on how – and whether – they are currently being assessed the cost, since the project has not yet been approved by the paving board.

The Fox Run board has been meeting monthly since it was approved by voters in May, and it sought clarity on the same questions. At its Aug. 12 meeting, board secretary Jill Gannon-Nagle confirmed the state of Montana allows the millings to be used if the county commission signs off on a standard form.

The board also raised concerns that the tax assessment to pay for the project may already be in effect, and members said they would try to get answers on whether that was the case by the next meeting.

State road millings can only be used on public roads or rights-of-way, and Fox Run paving supporters wanted to use those millings to cut down on the cost. Turner said the commission previously called the Fox Run road private, making it ineligible for using those millings.

“At the December meeting, when we were talking about who would have supervision over that road, we were told the county had no say over the road – that it was a private road with public access, and nobody was responsible for it but the HOA (homeowner’s association),” Turner said, referring to a hearing held over the possible creation of the special road district.

“Until the creation of the special district, I would agree with that,” County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said, noting the special district, since it is voterapproved, is now a public entity like any other special district.

The roads themselves are not county roads but are public, Fitch said, as they are accessible by the public. The millings are given to counties to use on public roads and right of ways, making them usable for this project.

As for the tax assessment, Hudson sought more information on why it potentially was being assessed already without an approved paving project. The assessment would appear as a new line on the property owner’s tax bill.

Fitch and Commissioner Mike McGinley said the assessment is not automatically applied, and the district board has to request it. Special district board members said at the Aug. 12 meeting they thought the assessment had already begun.

The road paving board approved paying an $1,100 bill to the county for the cost to put on the special election, but did not set up a checking account to pay for that amount. Gannon-Nagle said she was told that payment did not have to be paid right away and she would get more information on the assessment for the board’s September meeting.