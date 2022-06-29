Fox Run residents OK with cost bump

An informal survey of Fox Run special improvement district members showed a majority in favor of a possible cost increase, board members reported at the June 15 meeting.

Survey results showed an 81% response rate; 10 members did not respond, despite requests by phone call, email and text, board member Russ Richardson said. Twenty-four people were in favor of a $400,000 overall price tag, with 19 against the increase; 10 did not respond.

“If it came back with the opposite (vote), I would entertain a motion to disband,” Board President Fred Chouinard said.

The survey reinforced the board’s intent to get the overall project engineered and bid it out. The board spent the last two years debating with opponents about the overall road paving project and its costs; the sole bid the group received was roughly $40,000 over the $200,000 they had to spend. In that time, several board members were challenged in the May election, though the district’s voters retained them.

The board came up with the $400,000 number, attempting to figure in the cost of an engineer, increased materials and fuel costs, and inflation.

Richardson noted the survey result gave him peace of mind over their next steps. He said once the engineer’s plans are received, and the bids are back, the board can then move on to whether it will officially award the paving contract and get started on the work.

“If everything goes according to plan, and it’s all positive and goes to bid, how long will it take to get started?” resident Helen Edwards asked.

Richardson said the earliest the engineer can provide the specs and bid documents is August. Board member Gerald Penn said it would then likely take a few weeks to get bids back, and the work would hopefully start quickly once a bid is awarded.

The next meeting is tentatively set for Aug. 3.