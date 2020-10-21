Fox Run opponents argue process, extent of paving project

After months of arguing whether Fox Run subdivision’s roads could be paved with state of Montana road millings, opponents focused instead on which roads would be paved, and at what additional cost to property owners.

Fox Run resident Darrell Turner highlighted two portions of roadway that do not appear to be included in the district’s boundaries at the Fox Run Special District board meeting Oct. 14. He also argued additional costs to replace culverts and to hire an engineer for the project could push it into unaffordable territory.

Residents have argued over paving the roads for years. A majority approved the creation of the special district board in May vote, which will determine if and how to pave those roads with a maximum $200,000 price tag.

Turner has aired his worries over road paving every meeting of the board; he said previously he fears the project would contaminate well water; he also doubts the board’s authority to use state road millings.

Board member Gerald Penn reviewed his own research at the meeting, noting the subdivision’s plat identifies the roads as private with public access. Public access roads can be paved with state millings; private roads or driveways cannot.

Beaverhead County Road Supervisor Bob Ferris answered a number of questions related to the county’s minimum specifications for roads, ranging from how many inches of millings are required to how the roads are constructed.

Turner asked if other subdivision roads in the county were paved with state millings. Ferris replied the Taylor subdivision off Nissen Lane used state millings for its paving, and its homeowners maintain the road.

Turner asked if an emergency access road and a short stretch of road leading to the mailboxes in the subdivision are included in the paving area. He said if they are that could substantially add to the price. The board said it would look into that question.

Switching gears, Turner asked if culverts under and around the roadway must be replaced, or if the board would hire its own engineer to design the road.

Board member Russ Richardson said culvert replacement would be investigated and determined if it is necessary before the board approved any project. The board would not approve paving if it cost more than $200,000, unless residents in the district agreed to the additional cost.

Turner noted Beaverhead County High School is embroiled in legal issues over the construction of its new Vo-Ag school building, part of a multimillion-dollar construction project. The facility is leaking air and water, and has flooring issues that are unresolved over a year after students began using it (see related story). He encouraged the board to hire an inspector or engineer to oversee the construction of the Fox Run paving project to ensure it is built correctly.

Fox Run resident Leland Griffin pushed back on that suggestion.

“Projects with a third-party engineer or inspector or whatever, generally they’re not warranted until you get past a certain size of project. It’s very easy to build a house that costs more than $200,000 – are you going to hire a $50,000 inspector to go watch your house being built? You can probably go watch it yourself,” he said. “A $9 million project on a school – I’d think they’d want someone watching that project. But a $200,000 type of road like we’re trying to build? We’re not trying to build a highway...we’re trying to build something in our subdivision that will make it better.”

“I think the point is – are we going to build whatever road we can for $200,000, or are we going to build a road of acceptable quality?” Turner asked.

“Whose acceptable quality, Darrell?” Griffin shot back.

“This group right here,” Turner said.

“The other question I have, Darrell – you are making the assumption that culverts have to be replaced. I don’t think anywhere anybody ever said in this whole process to do anything on the road with culverts. If you want yours replaced, get after it and replace it,” Griffin pointed out. “The culverts have never been in the equation, unless somebody comes back and says you can’t do it without changing the culverts.”

Richardson said whether the board hires an engineer or not, any company bidding on the project would note if they need replacing.

“First of all we have to put together the specifications,” he said. “We have to see if the project would even be feasible.”

Turner and Penn argued over the board’s authority, with Turner asking if the homeowner’s association will be made aware of potential additional expenses.

“Is the HOA going to pay for it, or is the homeowner going to pay for it, and how much will it add to the total cost of the project?” Turner asked.

Penn reminded Turner the HOA is a completely separate organization, despite residents being part of both the HOA and the special district board. Culverts on a homeowner’s property are the responsibility of the homeowner, Penn added. Culverts in the roadway that require replacement would likely be part of the special district’s paving project.

“We cannot discuss homeowners association business here, because we are not a homeowners association entity – we are a special district,” Penn said.

“Well, the people of the homeowners association should at least be made aware of what additional costs would be associated with this project,” Turner continued.

Penn said they would be informed, adding all special district business is public and anyone can get that information.

Board members will review road specifications with a goal of having that ready for discussion at the Nov. 18 meeting.