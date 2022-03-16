Fox Run board mulls paving options

The debate over engineering the Fox Run subdivision road paving project continues, with officials eyeing hiring a civil engineer while opponents push back.

The Fox Run special road improvement district board must begin the paving project in the next two years or the board is disbanded. The board could ask voters in the district to approve extending the time period, or ask for more money to complete the project.

The board has struggled over the past two years to move forward with the project, as opponents argue the many unknowns – true cost for the work, future maintenance expenses, drainage improvements and more – warrant starting over from scratch.

Board members have listened to those concerns and altered project specifications to address them, which then upped the price tag when it received a single paving bid. That bid was roughly $40,000 over the original cost estimate for the work.

And with four of the five incumbent board members up for re-election this May – with the most vocal critics of the paving on that ballot – the project’s future appears murky.

The Fox Run board met March 9 and heard a presentation from Butte civil engineer Sarah Jones, who described her expertise and what she – or any engineer – could provide if the board chose to contract with them. The end product would include a detailed set of blueprints for the entire project, address road grades and slopes, transitions into individual driveways and drainage into existing culverts. The cost could be tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the work, which the board intends to take out of the overall $200,000 they were authorized to use for the overall project.

Board members have considered requesting an increase in the price tag with voters in the district, through either a new vote or a written approval from all property owners. At this time, they do not have a new estimated cost which would include the engineering work, re-bidding the project and other necessary expenses.

“It’s like a bayonet in the wounded. This is what we asked for two years ago,” said resident Darrell Turner, who has aired his opposition to the paving since before the improvement district formed. “Return it. Get it better engineered, do more study. We’ve wasted two years because you didn’t listen, and the proponents wanted to drive this through.”

Resident Mike “Embee” Brown, an engineer by trade, reiterated a point that the Homeowners Association (HOA) should be the one paying for the engineering work.

“I believe the SID board has been operating without a net since Day 1. I think it’s the HOA’s responsibility to provide the SID board more information in terms of what the homeowners want and expect,” he said. “As a homeowner, I feel very strongly about that. I would not like that amortized on my property taxes over the next 20 years.”

Board member Russ Richardson said the special district board had been strongly advised by county officials to keep this board’s work and the HOA board’s work separate, as the SID is a public entity and the HOA a private one. Richardson added if the county attorney believes it could make a request to the HOA board for the engineering costs of this project, then they would feel more comfortable doing so.

“The SID board cannot perform the function that you’ve been tasked to do (by homeowners) without more information and direction,” Brown said.

Board member John Madany said he agreed with the idea of having a set of engineering documents that can be used for bidding purposes. The next step – how to pay for it – is the hang up.

Board members agreed to ask county officials if they could make the engineering request to the HOA, and meet again soon to finalize the path forward.

“We’ve got nothing to lose by asking,” Richardson added. “If the commissioners say we can’t then we know where we’re at.”