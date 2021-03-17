Fox Run board finalizing details for paving bid

The Fox Run subdivision paving project is inching ever closer to going out to bid.

Fox Run’s special road improvement district board approved seeking bids for the maximum $200,000 paving project at its February meeting. But before they can put out the bid documents, the board needs to ensure it has a way to pay for advertising it.

Board chairman Fred Chouinard said at the March 10 meeting the county was going to set up a contract with the special district to pay its bills, until the board begins assessing property owners for costs. That would allow them to pay for the required advertising and the special election bill to the county in a timely fashion.

Residents have not yet been assessed costs associated with the project as of yet.

Chouinard said he thought he had the contract set up, but it has not yet been finalized at the county. Once that is complete, they can finalize which dates the bid advertising will run, and set a formal bid opening due date.

Board member Russ Richardson said he hoped this hurdle could be surmounted quickly, as material prices are rising and contractors are already setting up their work schedules for the year.

“With gas prices going up – if we don’t get this bid out and done in the next 45 days, we’re toast,” he said.

Board members also discussed having a third party engineer keep an eye on the construction if a bid is awarded. Chouinard said there are two engineers that are residents of the district who are volunteering their time to oversee construction if the board moves forward with the project.

Chouinard said he would get with the county commission again to get the contract ironed out so the bid process can begin. The next board meeting is scheduled for April 14.