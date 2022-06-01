Fox Run board eyes paving cost increase

The Fox Run special improvement district board is surveying property owners on how much of a cost increase they would be comfortable with for its road paving project.

The board discussed the possibilities at a special May 25 meeting.

The project would use state road millings to pave the roads in the subdivision. Voters created the board about two years ago, and gave them $200,000 to do the job. The single paving bid the board received was about $40,000 over that amount, and opponents have questioned impacts to the local environment and safety.

Board members floated a $400,000 project cost, breaking that down as a $550.52 annual amount for 20 years for each property owner in the district, or roughly $46 per month in that time frame.

The dollar figure was chosen due to estimated costs for hiring an engineer to map out the entire project, adding contingency costs, 30% inflationary materials and labor costs, bid and elections costs for the district’s two different elections so far.

The board has four years to start the project or the district dissolves, unless voters approve an extension of time.

The board ran estimates for costs up to $450,000, but settled on the $400,000.

Resident Leland Griffin said he thinks even the $400,000 increase will be a hard sell.

“I’m just afraid you’re going to shoot yourself in the foot if you go too high,” he said.

“This may be more palatable for the people who may have been against the whole project. It takes care of a lot of questions they’ve had,” Board Chair man Fred Chouinard said. He referred to the previous concerns residents have aired about the project being unengineered or not being constructed well which would increase maintenance costs.

The special district board is responsible for the paving project. The subdivision’s homeowners association will need to foot the maintenance costs.

“The maintenance would be a lot less if the road is better quality,” board member Russ Richardson added. “I know we’re not supposed to talk about road maintenance but I’ve found out that the road board has worked it into their budget, the long-term maintenance.”

Board members will conduct a survey of homeowners to get their opinions on the potential cost increase.

The next Fox Run board meeting is scheduled for June 8.