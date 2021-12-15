Fox Run board considers engineer for road project

Seven months ago, the Fox Run special district board put a hold on its preparations for road paving, when the lone paving bid came in nearly $40,000 higher than what it was authorized to spend.

Last week, the board began investigating the cost of hiring an engineer to outline and oversee the project. That cost may force the board to go back to its voters to increase the maximum amount of money it can spend on the project.

Fox Run subdivision property owners approved the creation of the special district board and authorized up to $200,000 to hard-surface roads in the subdivision. That amount would be paid for through those residents’ property taxes. The lone road paving bid for the project came in at $239,670, stopping the project in its tracks.

Board President Fred Chouinard said at the board’s Dec. 8 meeting he felt the only way to move forward is to have an engineer design the project, including the elevations for transitions into driveways, in the hopes of alleviating detractors’ fears about the overall project.

Opponents of the project have repeatedly argued the estimated costs were too low for the proposed work, and would make drainage and other issues worse with a hard surfaced road.

New board member Mary Rouse said she spoke with different companies that build roads, whose representatives said Fox Run’s current dirt road has a “strong base, because it stood the test of time.” That indicated to her that not much engineering work would need to be done, and she did not expect the cost would be exorbitant.

Board member Russ Richardson noted that another contractor who considered bidding the project declined to do so because the individual driveway entries were not part of the existing plan.

“The other contractor didn’t want to touch it because they didn’t want to deal with 30 different homeowners, and I respect that perspective,” he said, adding preliminary estimates for hiring an engineer were in the $12,000 range.

Fox Run resident Leland Griffin pushed back on the suggestion, fearing adding an engineer to the overall cost would push the project into the millions of dollars. He added if the road base itself is good, not much should need to be done other than a straight resurface.

Resident Clint Rouse said the board would be “hard pressed” to find an engineer that would charge an excessive amount, considering the majority of the subdivision’s roads were engineered previously.

“There’s no issue with drainage that raising the road in a couple of places won’t cure, and the only drainage issues are with culverts to people’s houses that they are responsible for,” he said. “There’s not a lot of work to engineer that road.”

Chouinard agreed, stating he felt confident about the road specifications the board developed.

“We took a lot of input from everyone, and I think we covered a lot of concerns,” he said. “But the engineering part – I think if we took care of that, if we got that, and we rebid the project, we might get more contractors.”

Chouinard also suggested the board may have to go back to its subdivision voters with another ballot question on whether to increase the total allowed cost for the project. If so, the board would need to do so soon, to appear on the May 2022 special election ballot.

Along those lines, Choinard said three of the five board members are up for re-election – Chouinard, Richardson and Gerald Penn. Candidacy forms for those three board positions are due at the Beaverhead County elections office in early February.

Appointment process raises

ire

In public comment, resident Darrell Turner argued the board and its operations have not been transparent. He cited the lack of community notification over the appointment of Mary Rouse, and how she was chosen over another person who sought to fill the vacant seat.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners appointed Mary Rouse to fill the rest of Jill Gannon-Nagle’s term on the board at its May 12 meeting. Mary Rouse and fellow Fox Run resident Cornie Hudson had both submitted letters of interest to the commission for the seat.

“There are some that would say it was a back-room deal,” Turner said, noting neither candidate was interviewed by the commissioners or invited to the meeting when the appointment was made.

Turner referenced the recent commissioner appointment of Randi Braddock to fill the remaining term of now-retired Justice of the Peace Candy L. Hoerning. With that appointment, the commissioners interviewed both parties who submitted letters of interest, then made the appointment after that.

“I know the county commissioners invited the applicants to come and be interviewed. I know the county commissioners did not come and invite the applicants in this case,” he said. “That it was put on the meeting, quietly, one week.”

Mary Rouse stepped in at that point.

“I’m going to address this because I’m taking it personally,” she said. “How I found out there was an opening (on the board) was when I attended this board meeting, and Fred at that point spoke of an opening, that Jill Nagle was going to resign. He also stated the date people had to apply by. I issued a letter to the commission, and another person did by the deadline. I found out about there being a meeting and that it would be discussed.”

“Is it fair to say you went to the meeting and had it put on the agenda?” Turner asked.

“Are you kidding me?” she asked.

“No, I’m not,” he continued. “Did somebody go to the commissioners and have it put on the agenda? How did it get put on the agenda?”

Chouinard said the commissioners had until December to appoint someone. Richardson said the need for an appointment was because of Nagle’s resignation. Mary Rouse said she had nothing to do with when the commissioners put the item on their agenda.

“The other person wasn’t even invited to the meeting,” Turner said.

“I wasn’t invited to the meeting,” Mary Rouse pointed out.

“That’s what I’m saying – this was done very quietly in the back room,” he said. “Why did the appointment with (the judge position), why did they interview everybody? I’m looking at fairness.”

Chouinard stressed that it was a county commissioner decision, and did not involve the Fox Run board.

The next Fox Run board meeting is currently set for January.