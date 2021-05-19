Fox Run board chair hits back at claims about road project

Months of bickering about costs to pave Fox Run subdivision’s roads brought the board’s chairman to refute claims aired in an opinion letter in the Dillon Tribune.

Fox Run special district board chairman Fred Chouinard responded forcefully to resident Darrell Turner’s arguments in that letter at the board’s May 12 meeting. Turner wrote in the letter that the board would transfer paving costs to homeowners above what was approved by voters.

“There were some things in that letter that certainly weren’t true. I did email Darrell, and said there are lies in your letter, why don’t you write another letter and correct it next week. And if you don’t I’ll bring it up at our public meeting,” Chouinard began. “Darrell, I guess, stands by his lies, and he’s not going to do that. There are some things I need to clarify – just so people know exactly what is what.”

Turner wrote in the May 5 letter that homeowners would receive a bill from the paving contractor for connecting to the new road from their driveway.

“The transition from the road onto the homeowner’s driveway is included in the bid documents, and also in the specs document,” Chouinard said, adding he checked with the bidder who said he would not separately bill homeowners for work already included in the proposed paving project.

“I thought about this. If you remain silent when somebody throws out something that’s not true, that just emboldens more of it. As chairman of this board, I’m not going to permit it here,” he added. “I’m going to call a spade a spade, and Darrell, I’m calling you out on that.”

Fox Run property owners in 2020 approved the creation of a special improvement district to pave its roads, at a cost of $200,000 (paid back through property owners’ tax bills over a 20-year period); and approved five members to serve on that board. The board recently approved an agreement with Beaverhead County to finance the cost of that paving, at a 3.9% interest rate.

The board and Turner have argued about the project ever since. Turner repeatedly brought up the design of the road, stating the road would disintegrate over time and there was no plan to maintain or replace it; he also raised fears that disintegration would contaminate well water and cause public safety issues. Turner has raised costs about moving or rebuilding culverts on private property to conform to the new road, with the costs falling on the homeowners in addition to the paving expense.

Turner reiterated those points at the meeting, after Chouinard’s response.

“I believe – and I would love to see you contradict this – there was always going to be work done on private property to repair and replace or install culverts. There was also going to be work done on private property to protect the drainage,” he said. “If that was not being paid for by the SID (special improvement district) who was going to pay for it? It always was the homeowners’ responsibility to handle whatever construction was necessary on private property.

“And – repeatedly, at these meetings – I’ve asked what is the total cost of this project. The total cost has never been that figure – $200,000. The total cost has always been that figure, plus whatever work that was not optional that was done on private property. When I’ve asked for that number, I’ve always been told no, that’s not relevant. But it is relevant, because it’s a black hole.”

The board received one bid for the work from Cornell Fertilizer of Dillon for $239,670. Chouinard said he spoke with Craig Cornell, the owner of the company, who said he might be able to lower the cost, but difficulties in getting supplies and labor for the work are part of the reason for the expense. Even reduced, the estimated cost was still above $200,000.

Board members John Madany, Gerald Penn, Russ Richardson and Chouinard pointed out any private work a homeowner wants done – say to pave their driveway while the road was being paved, or to improve their own culverts not in the roadway – would cost that homeowner extra, and that point has been made before at board meetings. But the changes would not be part of the road project itself and would not otherwise be required.

“In the meetings we stated, the homeowner would only be charged if you get a contract with the contractor to do additional work,” Penn said. “It’s never been stated this money was going to pay for your private work. If it’s on your private land, it’s up to you as a private homeowner to do that additional work and pay for that additional work. If you don’t want it done, it doesn’t have to be done.”

Resident Cornie Hudson pointed out the roadway at her property is currently not wide enough to accommodate the minimum road width in the bid specifications, and making the road fit the specs would affect her private property, including her culverts.

Chouinard and Madany noted the contract could be modified to exclude road widening in such a situation.

“The roadway could be narrowed if it is constrained by culverts,” Madany said. “Your location is the only place I know off hand – and I’ve looked at it – where two culverts are across the street from each other and the road is constricted. It wouldn’t make sense to try and make the road wider there.”

“In those instances where we couldn’t modify the road ... the best solution in those certain areas is to narrow the road slightly and modify the specs accordingly,” Richardson agreed. “We said we want it as close as possible, and recognize that in some spots it would not be possible.”

Resident Clint Rouse argued all of those issues have been brought up many times, before the creation of the district and afterward. He said the majority of residents in the subdivision want those roads paved, and he appreciated the board’s efforts to try and get that work done.

“Almost everybody in this subdivision wants to improve the road – we probably would have had it done by now, for a lot less cost, if we hadn’t had so much backlash from some of the people up there,” he said.

Resident Michael “Woody” Woodard stressed he felt the roads were exceptional the way they are, unpaved.

“I think we have – in my limited understanding in the state of Montana – probably one of the nicest developments in the state, in terms of the quality of homes and so forth. I would love for us to maintain the quality of the neighborhood, and the road is part of that,” he said. “Right now, you can talk with engineers that understand the spectrum of roads and they’d tell you – probably – that it’s one of the highest quality dirt roads you can find ... it’s optimized for low traffic and low speed.”

Woodard pointed to other roads in the county paved with millings, such as Carrigan Lane, that are in terrible shape. County officials said previously that Carrigan Lane is not completed – the road millings were received too late in the year to complete the project properly, and work cannot be done until temperatures warm.

Chouinard and Rouse highlighted Taylor Drive as a recently-paved milling road done well, which was done by Cornell. Woodard and Turner said the road was only recently done, and there is no evidence on how well it will hold up in the coming years.

Resident Michael Brown, who has experience as an engineer and offered his help to ensure the project was completed properly, called the project “under engineered,” though that was understandable given the budget constraints.

“In an ideal situation, that road should be entirely surveyed and staked. Construction drawings would be generated for cuts and fills. Construction drawings would be generated for every homeowner approach. In a perfect world you would do that, but I think this project has always been, from the beginning, budget driven. You’ve got a set budget and that’s it, and it probably can’t accommodate what you would necessarily want to do in a perfect world,” he said.

Brown added he thought going that route would put a lot of these concerns to rest.

“You’re saying we should have a plan?” Turner asked.

“I think we have a plan, but maybe there’s some holes in that plan – I’ll give you that much,” Brown said.

“At least we’re not lying about it,” Chouinard noted.

The board approved keeping the bid on the table and revisiting the issue in December, in the hope that as supply chains and prices stabilize, costs may reduce enough to complete the work.