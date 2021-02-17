Fox Run board to bid road project

Fox Run subdivision’s special road district board decided to begin the process of bidding its road paving project at its Feb. 10 meeting.

The board had previously approved bid specifications for the road, incorporating elements to assuage paving opponents’ concerns about the potential longevity of the road surface, safety and environmental fears.

Prior to the decision, board Chairman Fred Chouinard and member John Madany said their informal talks with a couple of local contractors indicated the project could potentially be completed within the $200,000 voterapproved budget. But the only way to be sure is to formally bid the project.

The bid process, as outlined in Montana code, requires public boards to advertise for three consecutive weeks in at least two newspapers that they are seeking sealed bids for the project. One newspaper must be located in the county where the project would be completed and the other at the seat of government. They also must make available the specifications for bidders.

Board members wondered if county officials might have a template for a typical bid advertisement to work with; Chouinard said he would look into that.

Though the project will be bid, that does not guarantee it will move forward. The board will need to accept a bid for the project after the bid opening.

Board members also wondered how they would pay for the bid advertisements; Chouinard said he would look into that. The cost would come out of the $200,000 authorized, though those assessments from district property owners have not yet taken place.

The next board meeting is scheduled for March 10.