Fox Run board awaits road estimate, eyes May election

Chaos erupted last week in a Fox Run road district meeting, as opponents of the paving project questioned draft engineering reports and board members fretted over a lack of cost estimates.

The special Nov. 23 meeting discussed updates to the engineering work and potential next steps for the subdivision paving project.

Fox Run subdivision residents approved the formation of a special district to pave the subdivision’s roads in 2020 with a $200,000 assessment on the subdivision residents’ taxes. The project must begin within four years of the vote, or the special district will be disbanded.

Road paving has been mired in controversy for years before the board was created, with paving opponents arguing over environmental safety and ongoing maintenance costs.

Progress stalled last year, when the lone paving bid came in almost $40,000 above the amount the district could spend. Since then, the board hired an engineer to design the project, with the goal of assuaging opponents’ concerns and encouraging more bidders.

Board Chairman Fred Chouinard shared a draft copy of an 82-page engineering report describing the project and the work to be done. The final report will be used to prepare bidding documents for the paving.

Board member Leland Griffin railed against the draft document, noting the majority of it appeared “boilerplate,” without Fox Run project specifics.

“Right there is 80 pages of absolutely worthless junk, copied from U.S. and Montana Department of Transportation standards for multimillion dollar contracts,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, (the engineer) found a couple of contracts from Anaconda, didn’t edit them, copied and pasted them. The only thing worth the paper printed on it are the elevation drawings on the transitions to driveways.”

Griffin said he expected the engineering information to include cost estimates and details on all the road preparation work required, including processing old millings for the surface.

Board member John Madany agreed, adding the documents all indicated asphalt would be used and did not specify millings.

“I was looking for the actual part that’s tailored to our subdivision,” he said.

Board member Gerald Penn Jr. suggested the engineer pare down the documents specific to the project and insisted on cost estimates.

Chouinard reminded the board the documents are a draft, and urged board and community members to send concerns to the engineer directly by email.

Resident Darrell Turner asked the board if they read and approved the engineering contract, which should have specified all these details.

“You all seem to be unhappy with the results,” he said. “It seems like buyer’s remorse.”

Board member Mary Rouse said she believes there is a “disconnect” between what the board wants and the engineer has so far provided. She and Chouinard said getting comments back to her will rectify that.

“At least we’ll have the darn thing engineered, and we can turn it over to the HOA (homeowners association) for future use,” Chouinard said.

Resident Cornie Hudson said she believed the work is something that needed to be done.

“I don’t think this was a waste of money – it’s just not giving you the results you want,” she said, adding she was concerned that the road around her property would need to be widened, and she asked the engineer for more information on that issue. “I asked her about it, and she said her instructions – per you guys – was to only design for the existing road width.”

Hudson also worried that the requirement to reprocess old road millings were not addressed.

Resident Scott Ferris asked the board what it paid for the engineer, and if she was meeting the board’s contractual obligations.

“This is kind of an inadequate semi-draft copy of what we need. Was her mindset at the time to provide just the bare minimum?” he asked. “I wish you would have hired a larger engineering firm.”

The board previously authorized the engineer to provide the design and cost estimates at a cost not to exceed $15,000.

Cost increase must be voter-approved

Separately, the board discussed a possible election in May. Chouinard said the board will need to put a question on the ballot for residents to approve of a cost increase up to $400,000 and will need to decide Griffin’s seat on the board. Griffin was appointed to fill the remaining term of Russ Richardson, who moved out of the area. Both of those items need to be approved and sent to the county clerk and recorder early next year to be on the May ballot.

“There will be no move to move the goalpost again – $400,000 will be the number?” Turner asked, referring to the doubling of the estimated cost for the paving project.

“It sounds like you’re throwing good money after bad,” Ferris added.

Griffin explained the board – before he was appointed – had set up a payment loan option with the Beaverhead County Commissioners for the $200,000 at a 3.9% interest rate. When the cost came in above that amount, the board considered increasing the loan amount, but was told by the commissioners that they had to put the issue before voters.

At the hearing when Griffin was appointed, the county commissioners offered the board get an intercap loan, which may have a lower interest rate.

“So the inconsistencies of the county commissioners...,” Hudson said, referring to the change in loan options.

Chouinard said he received a formal letter from County Attorney Jed C. Fitch, backing up the commission’s position that any increase in the amount must be voted on again by residents. “When I was told this board had the authority (to raise the amount) – a person told me that – I did not check into the law, and Jed sent me this letter as far as, if we’re going to increase it, it has to be a new resolution and it has to be another election. So that’s where we are,” he said.

Ferris said he spoke with Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley about the project, who told him the county would up the amount of the county loan.

“He indicated that whatever money is needed will be provided. So basically, what I’m saying is you’re giving the road committee, you know, an open paycheck or credit card or whatever, and he said yes. And now it’s changed,” Ferris said. “And I know there’s people that tried to get a hold of the county attorney, and they had difficulties getting information from him and his lack of understanding or ruling to understand what the concerns were of these people that are residents of his county.”

McGinley pushed back on those claims Monday. Fitch declined comment.

“They are responsible for their actions, not the county commissioners. I question how come I keep finding out the legal aspects of this thing and why you have to go back out to an election if you go over the $200,000 – that’s their job,” Mc-Ginley said. “Furthermore, all this funding – we don’t have an open paycheck or a credit card. We are another funding source. That board can go to a bank and get a loan, they can go to intercap in Helena and get a loan. Or they can approach the county and get a loan, which they did the first time. And we said we have limited it to that ($200,000) and are not going to do more as a commission.

“I feel they need to go out with an election, and the county attorney agreed,” McGinley added. “This county has bent over backwards to help this project work, and we’ve run into nothing but obstacles and resistance. It’s not worth it.”

Chouinard said he hopes to receive a cost estimate from the engineer in a few weeks, which will determine the extent of the increase. The board tentatively scheduled the next meeting for Dec. 14, with an expectation the cost estimates will be provided and the board can decide its next steps.

