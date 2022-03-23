Fox Run board to ask HOA for road engineering

The Fox Run special improvement district board voted to ask the subdivision’s homeowners association to pay for engineering costs for its road paving project last week.

The board voted 4-1, with chairman Fred Chouinard in the minority, to request the HOA handle the engineering. The HOA is responsible for maintaining subdivision roads, while the special district board must focus on the actual paving project.

In his vote against the measure, Chouinard said he would prefer having a total cost – engineering and paving – and present that cost to district residents before spending any money on a project that might not go through. Board members Russ Richardson, Gerald Penn, Mary Rouse and John Madany feel residents already approved the cost when they approved the project and created the special district, though they all indicated they want each member informed of the potential cost increase.

Voters approved hard surfacing existing dirt roads in the subdivision, with a cost estimated at $200,000. The sole paving bid the board received was roughly $40,000 over that estimate, and one company told board members it did not bid because all parts of the project had not been engineered.

The special district board must start work on the project within four years of the vote, or the board dissolves. The board has roughly two years left on that timeframe, unless voters approve an extension for the project and the district itself.

If the HOA does not choose to pay for engineering the project, the special district board will need to consider its next steps for the project.

The next board meeting is set for April.