Fox Run authorizes engineering for paving project

The Fox Run special improvement district board approved hiring an engineer to map out the subdivision’s road paving project, at a cost not to exceed $15,000.

The board has spent months debating that decision, as the estimated expense will eat into the budget it has to complete paving those roads. It had asked the homeowners association for the subdivision if it would fund the engineering, to get the project moving. The HOA has not made a decision, seeking an overall estimated cost to homeowners for engineering and the road paving as a whole.

It’s the classic chicken-and-egg problem – board members did not want to do engineering before deciding a maximum cost for the overall project. But the only way to determine that was to get that engineering work done and bid out the paving project.

The decision was delayed further with four existing board members up for re-election last week. All four were re-elected over challengers who repeatedly expressed opposition to paving the subdivision’s roads.

Fox Run property owners set up the special district, with a cost of $200,000 for the paving project. The sole bid the board received for the paving work was roughly $40,000 over what they had to spend. A different contractor told board members they did not bid because the project was not engineered enough for them to feel confident bidding.

“I support getting the engineering done now – if we wait for the HOA to come back to us – their annual meeting is in the middle of June and after our June meeting,” board member Mary Rouse said before the vote. “We’ve wasted two months waiting, and the longer we wait, the more it’s going to cost us.”

“I 100% support let’s get going – we’ve waited for two years for various reasons. We need to be proactive. The board was charged with the responsibility of getting this project done. Let’s get started. You have the support of the residents of the subdivision,” resident Helen Edwards said.

“We hear our neighbors – we’re as frustrated with it as you are,” board member Russ Richardson said. He added he would prefer to get a rough idea of expected increase in the total project amount – paving and engineering – before going back to the district voters to ask for an increase in the authorized amount of money.

Paving opponent Darrell Turner noted the county and the subdivision residents were given publications from the federal government which outlined the proper steps to create a suitable road, which were ignored.

“On Dec. 19, (2019), the county commissioners were presented publications from the federal government that argued if you didn’t have a plan, if you hadn’t engineered the road you are making a mistake. This has come to fruition because the commissioners didn’t listen at that time and now you’re paying the price for it,” he said. “It’s something that the road committee didn’t do their job, and tried to push this thing through. Now you’re paying the price.”

“It’s in the best interest of our neighbors, of ourselves, before we vote on anything, we should understand what’s it’s going to cost, the life cycle cost of this project,” resident Michael “Woody” Woodard said. “All you can do with millings roads, when they get enough potholes in them, you can’t patch them. You take them out.”

Turner and Woodard were two of the three challenger candidates on the ballot for the board.

Woodard referred to road millings that will be used as the paving material for this project, which are being provided by the state of Montana at no cost. He said he knew of only one subdivision that used millings for their roads and had to rip them out and go back to dirt roads.

Board chairman Fred Chouinard said Sweetwater Road in Beaverhead County is a millings road.

“Is (the county) going to take that all out?” he asked.

“Probably. If you walk it, it’s got so many cracks in it. You can’t mill a millings road,” Woodard said.

Board members reminded residents that the special improvement district’s project is just to pave the roads; maintenance must be handled by the homeowner’s association.

Turner asked the board if it would consider looking into the cost for using “Badger Pass” gravel for the road, which was used to maintain roads in the subdivision for decades. Turner explained the plan to hard surface the roads came up because they could no longer obtain that gravel, but an alternative source is now available for it.

“If there is an alternative available, at a very minimal cost, it might be wise to investigate the alternatives while we’re investigating this new price of a hard surface road,” he said.

Board members told Turner the board’s project requires they go with a hard surface road, and homeowners retained incumbents who supported the hard surface road over those opposed to it.

“When I look at the election results, I think that we have a charge to continue with the way we’re doing it. We seem to have a good majority,” Rouse said.

“You have a majority of a minority,” Turner pointed out.

“It’s still a majority,” Rouse said.

“That’s democracy, and the results speak pretty clearly,” Richardson added.

The project must be started within four years, or the special improvement district dissolves. The board could ask voters to extend the timeframe.