Fourth-ranked Lady Beavers knockin’em down

The Dillon Lady Beavers clicked off four straight, dominating wins over a seven-day period that ended Monday night with a 71-38 win at Anaconda. Dillon improved to 13-1 on the season with the only blemish on their record coming at AA Butte High.

Despite the success, Dillon most likely won’t move up the 406 Montana Sports Class A girls basketball poll. The top three teams, all from the Eastern A, have dominated the state A title game, with some combination of Havre, Billings Central and Hardin playing in the title game the past four years. The Lady Beavers are not likely to get a free pass into the top three, but will have to wait until the state tourney and earn their respect on the court.

All four of Dillon’s wins over the past week were by at least 30 points, and includes an impressive 50-8 win at Stevensville on Friday.

“I think our girls are playing with a lot of confidence,” said Dillon coach John Hansen. “Something that kind of plagued us a little bit in our previous games - offensively, we’ve taken good shots but we haven’t converted. We’ve done some shooting drills in practice and we’re starting to get more confidence, and now we’re hitting some outside shots.”

All-State senior Ainsley Shipman has been warming up her shooting touch in recent games and hit for double digit scoring in all four games last week, including 20 versus Corvallis, 17 at Stevensville and 16 against Livingston.

“Our depth has been our biggest strength this year,” said Hansen of a line-up in which he will routinely send up to 12 or 13 players onto the floor throughout a contest. “Honestly, Ainsley is really starting to pick it up, but if you box and one her, we have so much depth, we regularly have 9 or 10 girls score. I don’t know if a team can shut down one person against us and affect the game.”

Hansen’s charges include seniors Shipman, Lauryn Petersen, Jordyn Walker and Evey Hansen who are all reliable scorers. But when you start talking depth, sophomores Halle Fitzgerald and Sydney Petersen are players that can impact a game in all phases.

Freshman six-footer Kylie Konen is on track to make a big-impact on the team’s fortunes as the season winds down towards showdowns with the Eastern A’s big three. Konen fits perfectly into the coaches uptempo scheme of “embrace the pace.” In previous interviews, Hansen has said that Konen could very well be the fastest or one of the fastest girls on a team of sprinters. In terms of interior defense, Konen possesses the talent that can’t be coached, height complete with athletic ability.

“Kylie is starting to get more comfortable and confident in a varsity role,” said the coach. “We knew it would take a little time to adjust, but now she’s confident. She’s only going to get better for us moving forward. We’re excited. I think she is starting to get comfortable which is good for us.”

The Lady Beavers will host Stevensville on Thursday night for Senior-Parent Night. Team members to be honored include Shipman, Lauryn Petersen, Evey Hansen, Jordyn Walker and Abby Brevig. Dillon just defeated Stevi, 58-8, so coach Hansen is concerned about a let-down.

On Saturday Dillon visits Hamilton with an opportunity to lock up the Southwestern A top-seed with a win. A loss versus the very competitive Bitterroot team would knot the squads atop the league.

#4 DILLON 69, CORVALLIS 33 Dillon scoring – Abby Brevig 7, Halle Fitzgerald

Dillon scoring – Abby Brevig 7, Halle Fitzgerald 14, Evey Hansen 0, Kylie Konen 3, Zoey Morast 3, Sydney Petersen 2, Lauryn Petersen 5, Hailey Powell 4, Ainsley Shipman 20, Leila Stennerson 2, Ariel Thomas 0, Jordyn Walker 9.

Halftime - 38-17, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (4-20) – Fitzgerald 1-5, Morast 1-3, S. Petersen 1-1, L. Shipman 0-1, Stennerson 0-3, Walker 1-4. Rebounds (27) – Fitzgerald 8, Shipman 8. Steals (34) – Shipman 13. Assists (19) – Fitzgerald 5. Turnovers (9). Blocks (3) Konen 2.

#4 DILLON 58, STEVENSVILLE 8

Dillon scoring – Abby Brevig 1, Halle Fitzgerald 7, Evey Hansen 2, Kylie Konen 3, Zoey Morast 0, Sydney Petersen 11, Lauryn Petersen 9, Hailey Powell 1, Ainsley Shipman 17, Leila Stennerson 0, Ariel Thomas 0, Jordyn Walker 7. Halftime - 40-6, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (5-10) – Fitzgerald 1-1, S. Petersen 1-3, L. Petersen 2-3, Shipman 0-2, Walker 1-1. Rebounds (32) – Brevig 5. Steals (19) – Shipman 4. Assists (13) – Hansen 3, L. Petersen 3. Turnovers (17). Blocks (2) Morast, Thomas.

LIVINGSTON 34, #4 DILLON 76

Dillon scoring – Abby Brevig 0, Halle Fitzgerald 10, Evey Hansen 8, Kylie Konen 12, Zoey Morast 0, Sydney Petersen 10, Lauryn Petersen 9, Hailey Powell 0, Ainsley Shipman 16, Leila Stennerson 5, Ariel Thomas 0, Jordyn Walker 6.

Halftime - 42-14, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (4-9) – Fitzgerald 0-2, S. Petersen 2-3, L. Petersen 1-2, Stennerson 1-1, Walker 0-1. Rebounds (24) – Walker 5. Steals (18) – Shipman 7. Assists (28) – Fitzgerald 8, Shipman 6. Turnovers (17). Blocks (4) Fitzgerald 2, Konen 1, Powell 1.

#4 DILLON 71, ANACONDA 38

Dillon scoring – Abby Brevig 4, Halle Fitzgerald 11, Evey Hansen 10, Kylie Konen 6, Zoey Morast 1, Sydney Petersen 12, Lauryn Petersen 7, Hailey Powell 0, Ainsley Shipman 12, Leila Stennerson 2, Ariel Thomas 0, Jordyn Walker 6.

Halftime - 42-22, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers – S. Petersen 2, Fitzgerald 2.