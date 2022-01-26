Fourth-ranked Dillon Lady Beavers rout Butte Central Maroons, 63-43

The fourth-ranked Dillon Lady Beavers improved to 9-1 on the season with a 63-43 win over the Butte Central Maroons last Thursday at Dillon’s B.W. Lodge Gymnasium. Dillon’s only loss of the season came versus class AA Butte High.

“That was a very important game for us,” said Dillon coach John Hansen. “If we win this game, we’re looking at least a share of the conference title. Of course we want to win it outright, so this was a must-win for us, and we wanted to do it in a fashion that we showed Butte Central that we were the better team.”

Hansen felt the first game between the two teams at Butte on Dec. 18, a 69-62, didn’t clearly differentiate the abilities of the two teams.

“We let them hang around a little bit and it was a closer game than it should have been,” said the Dillon coach. “So our girls really stepped up to shut their leaders down in a sense, and far as Badovinic, the conference’s leading scorer.”

After three quarters of play, Badovinic had scored 4 points. With Dillon pushing their lead past 20 points in the fourth quarter, Badovinic hit some shots to total 16 points for the game.

“We knew we were the deeper team, that’s how we beat them the last time,” said Hansen. We forced the pace and got it up and down and forced them to get tired. We knew they didn’t have a lot of subs and I think that was a contributing factor is we have a deeper bench and we showed that.”

Hansen usually suits and plays 12 girls. Sickness limited his bench to 10 players on Thursday, with all 10 seeing at action in at least three quarters. Central has had a more serious issue with sickness and did not play a subvarsity slate. Central coach Meg Murphy suited and played eight players with Brooke Badovinic scoring 11 of her 14 in the fourth quarter.

Dillon’s pressure defense dominated the court througout. Central managed just 11 points after three quarters of play and more than doubled their score in the fourth quarter with Badovinic’s output.

Dillon totaled a healthy 63 points, led by the senior output of Ainsley Shipman with 12 and Evey Hansen with 10. Nine of Dillon’s 10 players scored.

Shipman ripped down 11 rebounds and Dillon totaled 47.

Six-foot freshman Kylie Konen scored six points, had 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 5 blocked shots.

Dillon plays at Corvallis Tuesday, at Stevensville Friday and hosts Livingston on Saturday.

BUTTE CENTRAL 43, #4 DILLON 63

Dillon scoring – Abby Brevig 0, Halle Fitzgerald 1, Evey Hansen 2, Kylie Konen 0, Zoey Morast 5, Sydney Petersen 11, Lauryn Petersen 7, Hailey Powell 2, Ainsley Shipman 16, Leila Stennerson 9, Ariel Thomas 0, Jordyn Walker 10.

Halftime - 38-18, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (5-14) – Fitzgerald 0-4, Morast 0-1, S. Petersen 1-1, L. Petersen 1-2, Shipman 2-3, Stennerson 1-2, Walker 0-1. Rebounds (45) – Fitzgerald 9, Shipman 9. Steals (23) – Fitzgerald 6. Assists (18) – L. Petersen 4. Turnovers (18). Blocks (0).