Fourth county resident dies from COVID-19

A man in his 70s died Monday from the coronavirus, the fourth Beaverhead County resident to die of the virus to date.

The man was hospitalized in Missoula County and died there. Beaverhead County Public Health reported the death on its Facebook page Thursday.

The county has 65 active cases and 914 total cases as of Wednesday, according to public health.

Read more about the county's local virus spread in next week's Dillon Tribune.