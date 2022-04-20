Four vying for SD 10 Board of Trustees

The most basic of math addition equations, 2+2=4 will undergo a simple subtraction with this spring’s election for the Board of Trustees of the Dillon Elementary School District #10.Four candidates will go before voters for two seats on the SD #10 Board in the mail election, ballots for which went out earlier this month.Those ballots need to be filled out and returned before May 3 during regular weekday business hours to the Beaverhead County Election Office, 2 S. Pacific St. in Dillon or dropped off on Election Day to the same location between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.The two top ...