Foul weather concerns moves up Beavs divisional tennis to today start

Despite a typically volatile and often chilly spring, the Dillon Beavers tennis team did not suffer any meet cancellations yet this season.

But the Beavs did see weather concerns fast-forward the penultimate meet of their league season.

Originally set for this weekend, the Western A Divisional Tennis Tournament will instead start today, Wednesday, May 18, and continue at least through tomorrow, Thursday, May 19, in Butte.

“With bad weather forecast to be moving in, it seemed prudent,” said BCHS Head Coach Jeff Koslosky of the scheduling fast-forward.

The top four finishers in boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles and girls doubles will gain invites to the State A tourney in Bozeman May 25–28.

Koslosky and his assistants and players decided to makeover their lineup heading into divisional, with an eye on giving more players more of a chance to qualify for the state tourney.

“For the boys, we are changing up our top two doubles teams,” explained Koslosky of a shift that will pair John Bramlet with singles standout Marcus Sandall as a doubles duo, and bring the team’s no. 3 singles player this season, Josiah Jones, into a pairing with Daniel Martin, Bramlet’s former partner.

“Which then puts Kyle Hawley as our no. 1 singles,” said Koslosky of his former no. 2 boys singles player.

“I think our no. 1 and no. 2 boys doubles teams could now do really well at divisionals, and Kyle in singles has a very good chance to make state,” said Koslosky, who believes the same of his new no. 3 doubles duo, Isaac Sandall & Daniel Leonardson.

A doubles specialist for most of his playing career, Milo Glossa will travel into the boys single bracket to represent Dillon in Butte.

“They could all make state if they play well,” insisted Koslosky of members of a boys tennis team just three seasons removed from a state team title.

Even with no major changes in the works, Koslosky thinks the same about members of his girls team.

“We’ll pretty much be going with our standard lineup,” revealed Koslosky of a group that includes singles standouts Emma Mitchell, Alanah Rose, Brooklyn Williams and Mikelle Mosher, as well as doubles duos Aubrey Hawley & Cayenne McCabe, Jessica Harrison & Laura Martin, along with top doubles pairing Eden Kindberg & Rachel Fluckiger, a duo that remained undefeated for much of the season.

The Beaver girls and boys came close to going undefeated in their final tuneup before divisonals last week, when they travelled to East Helena, where both Dillon teams won, 6-1, on a windy Friday when wind gusted up to 50 mph, according to Koslosky.

“It’s very tough playing in those kind of conditions,” said Koslosky. “But if you are capable of making the adjustments you need to in those conditions, it does show some mental fortitude.”

The Dillon boys and girls tennis teams will travel to Butte today and tomorrow to compete in the divisional tennis tourney, with matches at Stodden Park and West Elementary School. For a full, up-to-date schedule of matches, go to https://tinyurl.com/22SWATennis.