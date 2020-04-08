Former UMW student receives deferred sentence for reduced felony charge

A former University of Montana Western student was handed a three-year deferred sentence for felony criminal endangerment Tuesday in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Kyrin Allen of Elko, Nevada, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of criminal endangerment in October. Allen was originally charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent for his actions toward a female victim, a fellow student, for an incident said to have occurred sometime between Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, 2018 after a Halloween party in Dillon. The Dillon Tribune does not identify victims of sex crimes.

Deferred sentences allow defendants to abide by court conditions for a period of time, and seek dismissal of the charges after that time period.

The charge was amended as part of plea negotiations between all parties, and are the wishes of the victim, Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch and defense attorney Jill Gannon-Nagle noted in their sentencing recommendations. Both asked the judge to follow the plea agreement, but argued over potential additional conditions Allen must follow that were outlined in pre-sentence and psychosexual evaluations.

Prior to sentencing, the victim spoke of the trauma she experienced, specifically calling the crime a rape rather than the original charge of sexual intercourse without consent. She and her family spoke of allegations of similar crimes Allen is accused of perpetrating, but with which he was never charged or convicted.

The victim spoke of how Allen’s actions continue to haunt her, the pain fellow students inflicted for not believing her, the comments she endured from others who accused her of lying, and the depression and anxiety she is working through with therapists.

“Nobody had any clue about what happened, and they re fused to admit their friend could do this,” she said, adding later to Allen, “Words cannot describe the hell you put me through...I hope this outcome brings closure and healing to myself, and others victimized by you.”

The victim’s mother and father spoke of their anger seeing what their daughter endures now, adding they do not believe Allen acknowledges the harm he caused.

“I believe you are a sexual predator,” the victim’s mother said, addressing Allen in her statement. “How many more lives will be impacted in the future by your behavior? How many more families have to relive this nightmare?”

Allen declined to make a statement prior to sentencing.

Judge Luke Berger followed the plea agreement for the sentence because it was what the victim wanted, he said.

“I am tired of victims having to feel like they have to apologize,” he said. “I’m tired of people having to feel like they’ve done something wrong, and that society makes them feel that way. I understand it from the victim in this case, and I understand why her parents are frustrated by things people may have said to her because it happens, and it’s unacceptable. And there’s nothing I can do about it...I think it needs to be known, and everyone here agrees, the victim did nothing wrong here.

“I understand your football career ended because of this,” Berger added to Allen. “No one ended your football career except for you and your actions, and what we’re here for today. You brought us here. Whatever happened, happened, and the two of you are going to live with it for the rest of your lives.”

Allen cannot seek dismissal of the charges until all terms of the deferred sentence are completed, and he cannot do it before the three-year time period has lapsed. Allen faces a maximum 10-year prison term and $50,000 fine if he is found guilty of violating any of the conditions of the deferred sentence.