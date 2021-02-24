Former mayor questions mask requirement at sheriff, UMW

A former Dillon mayor questioned local officials as to their authority to require mask-wearing, despite the lifting of statewide mask mandates earlier this month.

The University of Montana Western and the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s office will continue to require maskwearing, Sheriff Paul Craft and UMW Dean of Students Nicole Hazelbaker said at the public health board meeting last week.

Those requirements raised the ire of former city of Dillon Mayor George Warner, who has repeatedly questioned the authority of different agencies – including the board of health – to impose such restrictions.

“I want it disseminated as to where their authority exists. If the sheriff’s department demands this, where’s (the sheriff) hanging his hat as an authority to mandate it? The college as well – you may have the authority to do that, but I don’t know where it’s at,” Warner said. “It should be disseminated.”

“Our Board of Regents has that authority,” Hazelbaker responded. “That’s what we hang our hat on.”

Craft told the Dillon Tribune Thursday the governor’s directive requires corrections officials to see to the safety of inmates and the public safety officials in his office.

“I believe I have the duty to protect the inmates in my care,” he said. “I’m in charge of the safety and security of this office, and if I don’t have staffing, I don’t have safety or security.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte lifted the statewide mask mandate Feb. 12, though still recommended masks when physical distancing could not be maintained. His 15-page directive outlined steps organizations and businesses should take, however, and left mask requirements up to counties to be more strict during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county-city board of health formally adopted the governor’s directive at its Feb. 17 meeting, without changes. The decision followed an hour-long session with different board and community members wanting to ensure no more strict requirements.

“Just say we are following the governor’s order or whatever. I know there’s a lot of other stuff in there besides masks,” city of Dillon Mayor and board member Mike Klakken said. Klakken has repeatedly opposed stricter requirements, fearing the economic impact to local businesses.

Klakken added he did not believe businesses could refuse service to anyone based on the wearing of masks for discriminatory reasons.

Craft disagreed with Klakken’s assessment: “An individual business is just that – he has an opportunity and the right to run his business the way he sees fit. If he wants a mask mandate in place, he can ask those who don’t want to wear one to please leave.”

Klakken said “no shirt, no shoes, no service” requirements for public health were tossed out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Public businesses are open to people, it’s discrimination against people,” he said.

Craft disagreed, noting if a person refuses to leave when asked by the owner of a business, they are trespassing and can be cited for it.

“A mask is no different,” he said.

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch agreed, saying businesses can refuse service.

“A business can refuse service to anyone – that’s been tested on the Supreme Court,” he said. “Businesses have rights. When they’re open, when they’re closed, who they serve, what their requirements are when you’re in the business. You don’t have the right to go on the shop floor in the mechanic shop, for example, just because your car is there. They can close that off for safety. They can make all kinds of decisions like that.”

“And if a business chooses not to enforce a mask mandate, those who prefer the mask mandate – those of us who prefer to wear them – have a choice not to do business there,” Quist added.

Community members asked residents to respect people’s situation and opinions related to mask wearing and not shame them for their choice. Some parents suggested bullying was occuring at the elementary and middleschool levels, which SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman denied.

SD #10 switched to “strongly recommending” masks instead of requiring them once the governor lifted the mandate. Beaverhead County High School continues to require masks on campus. Both districts reverted to previouslyapproved school board policies when the statewide mandate lifted.

Barrett Hospital and Healthcare continues to require masks for entrance into its facilities, Chief Clinical Officer Carol Kennedy said.

The next board of health meeting is tentatively scheduled for April.