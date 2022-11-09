Former Dillon man issued suspended sentence for police endangerment

A Utah man admitted last week to endangering Dillon Police Officer Codie Plotner by reaching for a weapon and received a one-year suspended sentence in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Jordan Scott Schryver, 35, changed his plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor negligent endangerment Nov. 1 in court. The original charge of felony assault with a weapon was amended as part of a plea agreement.

Schryver was accused of drawing a gun on Plotner Jan. 6, 2021 at Schryver’s then-home on Kentucky Avenue in Dillon. Police had been dispatched to the location after receiving 911 calls from others claiming a heavily intoxicated man was standing out in the street yelling at cars. Plotner and other officers arrived at the home and asked him to put his hands in the air and not draw his weapon. Plotner shot Schryver several times when Schryver appeared to be drawing his gun.

The case went to trial in January, and resulted in a hung jury. Attorneys were preparing to go to trial again when all parties developed the plea agreement.

Before sentencing, Schryver apologized for his actions that night. Plotner and fellow Dillon police officers were in attendance.

“I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Schryver said. “I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”

Assistant Attorney General Thorin Geist recommended a one-year sentence with all but 30 days jail time suspended and $1,760 in restitution paid to Dillon police. He noted the past decade of Schryver’s criminal history contained a number of misdemeanors, which included drug possession, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and theft.

“Ultimately, the defendant was shot, and certainly there was some consequence to what he did,” Geist said, adding Plotner agreed with the sentencing recommendation in the plea agreement.

Defense attorney Britt Cotter asked for a similar sentence, though without the 30 days of jail time, noting Schryver has complied with all conditions and has had no issues the entire time the case was pending.

“We want to say we apologize to Officer Plotner and the other officers for what happened. Jordan made some very bad decisions that night, but the jury at the end of the day, was not convinced he knowingly or purposely tried to assault anyone,” he said. “Gone are the days where Jordan would get highly intoxicated and blackout drunk. I think he has his addiction to alcohol under control at this point. He got shot four times because of what he did, he lost part of his stomach...I think he’s very sorry for what happened and I think he’s a far better person than he was back in 2021.”

District Court Judge Luke Berger agreed with the suspended sentence recommendation, and also fined him $500, all of that suspended, and must pay court costs and abide by probation conditions. Schryver paid $1,760 in restitution to the Dillon Police Department the day of sentencing.

Berger said he thought the police acted as they needed to in the situation, and he thought Schryver would agree.

“I watched that video I don’t know how many times, and it’s one of those things. Anyone in here can be a Monday morning quarterback watching that thing in slow-mo,” he said. “It absolutely didn’t happen in slow-mo. I think we learned at that time, you don’t wait and see what happens – I think you would even acknowledge that.

“Have you ever heard the phrase ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes?’ You played a stupid game, Mr. Schryver, and you won a stupid prize,” Berger continued. “I’m not trying to belittle the fact, the seriousness of you getting shot...I think Officer Plotner and everyone that showed up did everything right. You may disagree with that, and that’s your perspective. But I can guarantee you if you enter into a situation like this again, don’t expect it to end any different way.”