Former Dillon man issued federal prison sentence for wire, tax fraud

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – Former Dillon resident James Thomas “JT” Bramlette received more than five years in prison for defrauding investors and the federal government over a resort island.

Bramlette, 43, of Salt Lake City, Utah, received a 63-month federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to wire and tax fraud in South Carolina District Court. United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel issued the sentence, and ordered three years of supervision post-release. Federal sentences do not allow for parole.

The judge also ordered forfeiture of $9.9 million in property to the federal government, “along with appropriate costs and interest thereon” until the cost is paid in full, the sentencing document stated. The dollar figure was determined to be the proceeds Bramlette received from the wire fraud. Bramlette, a former real estate developer, and his co-conspirators raised over $10 million from investors to develop Melrose Resort on Daufuskie Island, knowing the resort was subject to foreclosure by the original lender, according to a press release from the U.S.

Attorney’s Office at the Department of Justice. Evidence presented in court showed Bramlette and the co-defendants repeatedly told investors their funds were being used to develop the resort, when they were actually used to pay the original lender to stop foreclosure; and pay previous investors, employees, utilities and taxes. Bramlette also used at least $1.8 million from investors for personal use.

“Mr. Bramlette’s prison sentence reflects the seriousness of his offense and the United States Attorney’s Office’s dedication to deterring fraud,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “This office will continue to prosecute those who cheat their fellow citizens and steal federal tax dollars.”

The wire fraud charge related to $500,000 in past-due property taxes. The Beaufort County Treasurer’s Office told Bramlette in September 2016 the resort would be auctioned at a tax sale if the past due amount was not paid. Bramlette created a fake wire receipt that showed the resort had wired money to the treasurer’s office to pay the taxes. “Instead of being truthful about the continued financial problems at Melrose Resort, Bramlette defrauded investors and misled others who had interests in the property,” said Susan Ferensic, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office. “With this sentence, he will pay the consequences in prison and will no longer be able to continue his lavish lifestyle at the expense of those who put their trust in him.”

The tax fraud charge stemmed from Bramlette failing to collect and pay federal payroll taxes from the wages of all employees at the resort, the press release stated. Bramlette collected those taxes from the employees – approximately $1 million – but then did not turn those over to the Internal Revenue Service.

“Employment tax evasion results in the loss of tax revenue to the United States Government,” said Donald “Trey” Eakins, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Special Agent in Charge, Charlotte Field Office. “Failure to pay over withheld taxes is a serious offense. Corporate executives have a responsibility to withhold income taxes for their employees and then remit those taxes to the IRS. IRS Criminal Investigation will vigorously pursue anyone who collects these taxes and uses the funds for their own personal gain.”

