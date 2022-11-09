Former Dillon man denies intimidation, witness tampering

A Nebraska man pleaded not guilty in Fifth Judicial Court last week to charges alleging he stole items from a family member, threatened them to not speak to police and damaged their home in the process.

Dallas Dale Whiting Jr., 58, also denied he violated probation conditions for two prior suspended sentences related to possession of drugs and partner or family member assault.

Whiting is charged with felony counts of burglary, intimidation and tampering with witnesses or informants; and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and theft. The previously suspended sentences were from cases in 2017 and 2020. Whiting is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch asked Judge Luke Berger for a $5 million bond, stating Whiting did not show up for court when ordered on this new case, and was only picked up in Mineral County by chance. Fitch said additional charges are pending, as Whiting allegedly sneaked drugs into the county jail and overdosed. Whiting spent at least a week in St. James Hospital in Butte recovering from the incident.

“He is a risk to public safety with a substantial criminal history, and he faces significant time in prison” for the latest accusations, Fitch said. “He has prior federal offenses for distribution of cocaine and felony possession of a firearm...he has served time in federal prison and in state incarceration. None of it has worked for him. He remains a violent criminal and a risk to public safety. I don’t know how much I could ask for (in bond) to protect public safety and protect the victims of Mr. Whiting’s crimes.”

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey requested bond be kept at $100,000, which is the amount set on the arrest warrant when Whiting failed to appear in court on the new charges.

“Obviously, Mr. Whiting is indigent,” Hennessey said, noting his appointment to the case as a public defender. “The bond presently set is clearly sufficient.”

Berger set bond at $1 million, adding he could not make a better determination on bond until the rest of the charges are issued. Hennessey said he may seek to reduce bond in a separate motion before the court.

Whiting faces up to seven years in the Department of Corrections if convicted of the probation violations. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine if convicted on the most serious of the new felony charges.