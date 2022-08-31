Former Dillon man admits Frontline Ag theft, gets deferred sentence

A West Yellowstone man admitted stealing a truck, cash and tools from Frontline Ag Solutions last week in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Derek Lee Gore, 30, pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary and theft on Oct. 12, 2021 from the business. He admitted stealing an unmarked pickup truck with tools, tarps, straps, and approximately $1,000 cash from the office area of the shop. Judge Luke Berger gave him a three-year deferred sentence on each charge, concurrent, in line with a plea agreement. Gore also paid $2,904.73 in restitution, which covered the cash theft and the cost to bring back the rest of the items he stole from Utah.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch noted this case was unusual, as it started out from a missing person search for Jason Morris. Gore had also gone missing, and neither man had told friends or family where they were going. The men knew each other from working together at different businesses of David Schuett – Frontline Ag and Schuett Farms.

Almost two weeks later after a large search by county officials, Facebook tips and information from St. George, Utah law enforcement, both men returned to Dillon by bus. Gore left the bus station, went to Frontline Ag, took the items and went back to Utah.

“This is Mr. Gore’s first crime that I’m aware of. He’s a former city council member, he was an employee at the John Deere store, he had his own business in town, and his parents live here,” Fitch said in making his recommendation for the deferred sentence. “It was a very unsettling, shocking turn of events, but no victim of a crime was put at risk here. This is a property crime – a significant one, but a property crime all the same.

“I think with a three-year deferred and Mr. Gore on probation will make sure he either figures it out and doesn’t do this again, or he slips up or errs in this egregious way again, then comes back here for sentencing – for real, in the sense of confinement,” he added.

Walter Hennessey, Gore’s attorney, alluded to the paid restitution, the return of all the stolen items, and Gore’s lack of a criminal history as several reasons for recommending a deferred sentence. He added Gore has been one of the most cooperative clients Hennessey has had and took responsibility for his crimes right away.

“In one of my first meetings with him, he wanted to plead guilty right away and get this behind him,” Hennessey said. “He has a big hammer hanging over his head with the maximum sentence if he screws this up.”

Gore declined to make a statement before sentencing.

Berger noted he always wonders why people commit crimes and what their motivation was, and often the explanation is substance abuse or other issues, and there was no clear idea where this came from regarding Gore.

“I don’t know why you did this, and the only reason I bring that up is that I hope you can figure it out. Because if you can’t, you’ll be back... because if you don’t have any of this stuff going on, and you’re just a criminal, there’s no way to fix that and no way to help you,” he said.

In addition to the deferred sentence and already-paid restitution, Gore must comply with probation conditions and pay court fees.

“I don’t want you to come back. I don’t want you to mess up again. I don’t want your demons or whatever it is to get the best of you – I want you to be able to understand those so you don’t have to come back here,” Berger added. “I would be fine sitting here working on everything else I have to work on. I don’t need people coming back again and again, and I don’t think you will.”