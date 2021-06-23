Former Colorado deputy Wheatley joins Dillon police force

The product of a family of law enforcement officers, Quinton Wheatley slid seamlessly into the ranks of the Dillon Police Department with his hiring by the City of Dillon last week as a new patrol officer.

“Mr. Wheatley would immediately improve our already excellent staff. He is a great community fit,” wrote Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson in a letter to the Dillon City Council, urging its members to approve Wheatley’s hiring at the council meeting last Wednesday.

“I don’t think we could find anybody more qualified,” Guiberson advised the council during that meeting about Wheatley, who had already gained his Public Safety Officer Standards and Training certification through his three years of service as a deputy in Pitkin County in Colorado.

“We are very lucky to have him,” added Guiberson, shortly before the city council endorsed that conclusion with a unanimous vote to approve of Wheatley’s hiring as a probationary patrol officer—a status that will convert to full-time police officer if he successfully completes a year of work in the department and then gains another “aye” vote from the council next year.

Wheatley brings to the job not only the experience of working for years in law enforcement for Pitkin County, but also an impressive stint working for Beaverhead County.

“After he got hired by the Beaverhead County Detention Office, we were lucky enough to get to watch him work. I can honestly say that I don’t know that I’ve met as humble a person as Mr. Wheatley,” said Guiberson of Wheatley’s six months of employment at the county detention facility, where he regularly interacted with local police officers.

“What made him such an outstanding candidate is not just his personality and ability to communicate with people, it’s his humbleness. That’s what we’ve seen from Quinton the last six months,” said Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez.

“No matter who the person is and what situation they are in, he treats them all with respect and does an excellent job,” said Dan Fields, jail commander for Beaverhead County.

Just as local law enforcement officials got a good, long, close look at Wheatley, the new patrol officer got the same of law enforcement work while growing up.

“It took me a while to finally realize it. But I kind of always knew deep down this would be for me,” Wheatley told the Dillon Tribune of his journey to a life in law enforcement.

“I kind of got a firsthand look at it early. Both my parents have been in law enforcement for 20-plus years. So, just being able to see them on the job and what it entails and their role in the community,” Wheatley told the Dillon Tribune of how his mother and father’s work as patrol officers in Colorado during his youth helped guide him onto his career path.

“They are full supportive and helped me with any questions I had,” said Wheatley of his parents efforts to help him into his career, which also got boosted by his time at the Colorado Mountain Police Training Academy and his earning of a degree in criminal justice.

Wheatley first got drawn to Dillon through his time living in southwest Montana as a child.

“I grew up in Butte until I was 10. I spent a lot of time as a kid in Dillon and always loved it here,” said the outdoor enthusiast who came to Dillon with his wife, who studied at the University of Montana Western.

“We love the community, the smalltown vibe, how everyone knows everybody. We love the outdoors and everything Dillon has to offer,” said Wheatley, who owns a home and three mustang colts in Dillon with his wife.

“My ultimate goal was always to get a patrol position in the Dillon Police Department. They are great people and fully supportive,” said Wheatley of his co-workers, whom he sees as integral parts of the local community.

“I really love the job and just helping people out, that gratification when you can go home at the end of every day and know you helped people,” Wheatley told the Tribune.

“We just love living in Dillon, and it’s our home. So I’m really excited to go continue the process and work for the Dillon Police Department.”