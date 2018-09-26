Former city judge pleads guilty to felony theft

Former Dillon City Judge Crystal Mae Thompson entered a plea of guilty to the charge of felony theft in Fifth Judicial Court on Monday. The admission of guilt was part of a plea agreement between the defendant and her attorney Jeff Dahood of Anaconda, and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth E. Varns. The change of plea hearing was held in front of Judge Holly Brown of Bozeman via a video conference at the Beaverhead County Courthouse.

Both the judge and the prosecuting attorney were filling in for District Judge Luke Berger and Beaverhead County Attorney Jed Fitch, respectively. Berger and Fitch recused themselves from the case.

In exchange for the guilty plea on the theft charge, the state agreed to dismiss a second felony charge of tampering with public records or information. The charge will be dismissed after sentencing, which has been set for Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The charge of felony theft carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and/or a $50,000 fine, plus fees, surcharges and restitution.

The non-binding plea agreement between the defendant and the state, recommends a sentence of five years with the Department of Corrections, all suspended, no fine and 15 days in jail. Thompson has agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $34,154.45 over the course of the five year probationary period.

The plea agreement signed by Thompson spells out the authority of Judge Brown to reject the plea agreement and if so, Thompson may not withdraw her guilty plea.

“The defendant understands that the sentence to be imposed is within the sole discretion of the Court,’ states the plea agreement signed on Monday.

Thompson admitted by signing the agreement that she stole over $30,000 from the Dillon City Court while overseeing the court as judge. She would typically keep cash payment for fines and enter the transaction as one fulfilled by community service.