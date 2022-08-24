Florida man pays $24,000 restitution, gets deferred sentence in Family Dollar theft

A former Dillon man admitted stealing money from his employer and received a deferred sentence for that in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Gregory Steven Ballard of Satellite Beach, Florida, was charged with felony theft for taking cash from the safe of Family Dollar in Dillon where he was a manager in September and October 2021. Ballard pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 16 in district court through video conference as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution. One requirement of that plea agreement was to provide $24,093.79 in restitution the day of court. A cashier’s check for the money was handed to the county attorney that morning.

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch requested Judge Luke Berger issue a two-year deferred sentence for Ballard, noting the full repayment of the stolen money.

Ballard’s attorney, Jill Gannon-Nagle, requested the same, noting Ballard recognized he has a gambling addiction. She added Ballard is a Navy veteran who came to Dillon to take care of his grandfather and is now back in his home state of Florida and working to address his PTSD. Ballard declined to make a statement. Berger went along with the plea agreement, highlighting Ballard’s willingness to recognize his issues and work on them.

“When someone identifies an issue, whether it’s chem dependency, mental health, gambling, that actually is better for me than someone who doesn’t have those,” Berger said. “Because you know you have a gambling addiction and that’s the root of this. If you don’t have a gambling issue, then you’re just a thief. I’m glad you identified the root of that so you can seek treatment, or at least have that on your radar.”

Ballard must also pay court fees and comply with probation conditions.