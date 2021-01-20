Floodplain maps meeting Thurs.

The multi-year, multi-agency drive to update and produce new area floodplain maps continues toward its expected conclusion next year.

And later this week, area folks will get another chance to offer their input to that process at a Public Open House hosted by Beaverhead County, the City of Lima and the City of Dillon 5:30–7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The get-together will happen both virtually and in-person, with a limited number of spots available for people who want to view the maps and offer inperson input at the Lima Town Hall or in the Lewis & Clark Room on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon.

To reserve an in-person spot in Lima call 406-276-3521; to book a place in Dillon, call 683-3768.

Others can participate in the open house via Zoom using the link at https://ogilvy.zoom. us/j/91731830810 and passcode 7477.

“Honestly, we’d prefer regular, in-person, open house type meetings and be able to talk one-on-one with landowners,” explained Outreach Specialist Tiffany Lyden of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), who helped organize and host a series of such area get-togethers in the spring of 2019 on revising the floodplain maps for the Beaverhead River, Blacktail Deer Creek, Selway Slough and Junction Creek.

“But unfortunately, COVID-19 has really complicated things this year,” added Lyden of a process kicked off in 2015 and now estimated to wrap up in 2022.

Though the maps remain the same as when area folks last got a chance to look them over in 2019.

“There are no changes to the data, we just wanted to provide another opportunity for landowners to view and understand the proposed mapping changes, FEMA’s comment and appeal process, and the remaining steps the maps will go through to be adopted,” commented Lyden, whose agency is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on revisions to the area floodplain maps completed almost forty years ago.

The updated floodplain maps aim to more accurately show the current flood risks for land along 41 miles of the Beaverhead River, 11 miles of Blacktail Deer Creek and five miles of Junction Creek by Lima, as well as by Selway Slough and other flow splits from the Beaverhead River and Blacktail Creek.

Once finalized, the maps will serve a wide variety of functions, including the setting of property owners’ insurance rates and mortgage risks, regulating of developers, creating and adjusting emergency management plans, and the development of growth policies and land-use planning.