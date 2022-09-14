Five Dawgs gain Player of the Week

Every dog gets its day.

Five University of Montana Western Bulldogs enjoyed great weeks last week, earning Frontier Conference Player of the Week awards.

Two of those honors went to members of the Bulldog volleyball team that notched four match wins without a defeat at a tourney in Havre last weekend.

A six-foot-tall sophomore, Peyton Vogl took home the league’s Defender of the Week award in volleyball by recording 23 blocks—7 of them solo efforts—during the Frontier/ North Star Crossover Tournament on the Hi Line.

Her teammate Kaylee Fritz earned the Frontier Setter of the Week nod after averaging 11 assists per game against Valley City State, Presentation College, Mayville State and Dickinson State at the tourney.

The UMW football team gleaned three Player of the Week honors for efforts during its home win over Dickinson State University on Saturday.

The ever-steady John Mears won the Frontier Special Teams Player of the Week award, hitting all five of his PATs in the 35-14 win over DSU.

The reigning Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year winner Jon Jund added a league Player of the Week plaque for the second consecutive week to his already overflowing trophy case by throwing for three TDs and running for two more against DSU.

Braden Smith gained the Frontier Defensive Player of the Week, as the junior from Whitehall notched two sacks among his 11 tackles while helping the Dawg D shut out Dickinson State in the second half.