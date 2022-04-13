Five Beavers will compete at the college level next year

Five student-athletes from Beaverhead County High School have committed to continue playing sports and their education at the collegiate level. Three track and field competitors from the Beaver track and field program will compete at the Big Sky Conference level or higher, and two members of the BCHS football team have committed to play on the gridiron in the Frontier Conference.

Ainsley Shipman has signed with the University of Montana, Callahan Hoffman has signed with Montana State University, and Treyton Anderson will compete at Brigham Young University in track and field. Connor Curnow will play football at Carroll College and Jonathan Kirkley will continue the tradition of Beavers moving on and playing in their hometown for the University of Montana Western Bulldogs.

AINSLEY SHIPMAN

Shipman made a few recruiting trips and found her experience in Missoula – because of the coaches, future teammates and other people she met on the trip – the most comfortable for her.

“Their coach started recruiting me this summer and she came on a home visit,” recalled Shipman. “I went on an official visit in September and U of M was the best fit for me, what felt like home to me.”

Shipman, who won five medals at last year’s state A meet, says she will compete in hurdles and jumps. Shipman also competed in basketball and volleyball at BCHS, earning all-state honors in both. Her sister Maddie competes on the Carroll College track and cross country teams.

“She is probably one of the fiercest competitors that I have ever had the opportunity to coach and that is coming from 24 years of coaching,” said BCHS track and field coach Jeremy Anderson. “She is one of those kids that is all in and she’s going to work as hard as she can to reach her potential. I don’t think you are going to find a more fierce competitor than Ainsley Shipman.”

TREYTON ANDERSON

The key for Anderson’s commitment to BYU, a future member of the Big 12, may have came from exposure he gained stepping away from Beaver basketball his junior year and focusing on the indoor track and field season.

“I went to a lot of indoor meets down in Utah because a lot of meets around the nation were canceled because of COVID,” recalled the speedster. “I had a good winter season and that was when the bigger schools started talking to me so that was exciting.”

Anderson came off that active winter season and won a school record seven medals at the state A meet in the spring. Seven medals is the maximum an athlete can win, five individual medals and two relay medals. At BYU, Anderson will focus on the hurdles and sprints.

“Starting last year during the winter, I started getting recruited by some of the schools,” said Anderson. “This summer and during the football season, I went on visits to three or four different schools. BYU had a lot to offer. They have really nice facilities, great coaches, it seemed like everyone there was really nice. They have some really, really good athletes so I’ll be pushed and I’ll have some people to learn from.”

Anderson has competed in football, basketball and track and field for the Beavers.

“He has a passion for the sport that is second to none and he worked his tail off from the time he was little to get to where he is at,” said his dad and track coach Jeremy Anderson. “He has been given a lot of God given gift and abilities, but hasn’t relied on those, he has put in the hard work to compete at a high level. That is what I am most proud of him is the hard work and dedication he has put in to maximize his God given abilities.”

CALLAHAN HOFFMAN

It looked as though Callahan Hoffman would be playing college football for either the Bobcats or the Grizzlies. The 6-8, 240-pound lineman demonstrated the athletic ability in both football, basketball and track and field, to elevate his level of play, and the body frame to pack some pounds on to contend on that next level.

According to Hoffman, the Grizzles offered in football at defensive end and the Bobcats offered, wanting Hoffman to play offensive tackle. But a funny thing happened on the way to the Big Sky Conference.

“Last track season I was positive I was going to sign with football,” said Hoffman. I didn’t realize that I was pretty decent at track. After winning a state title in discus, I was like, ‘wow, I really like track.’”

Hoffman’s brother Cooper throws javelin at Montana State and Jen Allen, the throwing coach for the Bobcats, contacted the younger brother and established a dialogue, and eventually made the offer that made Callahan a teammate with his brother.

“It just came down to the final decision that I would rather do track in college than football, even though I wish I could play foot ball too.”

“There are not too many people, not only in the state of Montana, but in the whole country, that have got the physical attributes that individual has,” said track coach Anderson of Hoffman. “The sky is the limit for him. He’s got the potential to do a lot of big things because of the natural gifts he has been given. Now he just needs to put the work in and I think he is willing to do that. He is a passionate individual, he is very competitive. I am excited to see what the future holds for him.”

JONATHAN KIRKLEY

Kirkley has been a UMW Bulldog fan since he was a kid, and when the Bulldogs showed a little love, Kirkley signed to play receiver for the Bulldogs and will follow in the footsteps of a long line of former BCHS stars. Kirkley has been an elite high school player in both football and basketball, despite getting slowed his senior year with a knee injury during the football season.

“They were the first team to believe in me, the first team to offer me, the first team to reach out,” said Kirkley. “I want to continue to perform in front of my hometown where it will be easier for my family to watch. They (Bulldogs) had a great year and that definitely brought me in. It was fun to watch them win the conference and make a run at it, so hopefully we can do the same when I get up there. That was a big factor is how successful they’ve been with coach Nourse. It is a winning program and I am excited to be a part of it.”

BCHS football coach Zach McRae is also a former Beaver and Bulldog.

“John Kirkley is a do-all, work your tail off every day athlete,” said McRae. “He overcame a lot of adversity this year and played banged up most of the year. John is so tremendous for us because he is a leader by example. He’s not a big talker, he just goes out and works hard each and every day and you can feel his love and passion for the game.”

Connor Curnow

Curnow has been a four-sport star in Dillon, playing at an all state level in football and basketball, and competing in track and field and baseball. He says the Fighting Saints of Carroll College want him to play middle linebacker.

“I went on my official in December and I really liked the people I met there,” said Curnow of his visit to Helena. “I also have some friends that are going to school there with Cole (Truman), Daxon (Graham), and Jonny (Reiser), so that played a role in it. I just love what they’re about down there and I love the campus.”

Truman and Graham are also former Beavers playing for the Saints. Truman is a receiver and Graham is a safety.

“Any time a kid gets an opportunity like that it is just awesome,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae. “They targeted Connor pretty early on. They knew what he could be and they certainly see the size and the speed and they love what he does on the basketball floor. They’ve got a nice role carved out for him and he’s fired up about it. I told Connor that I can’t wait to come up and watch those guys play for Carroll, but I told him I’ll never put on the purple.”