Fitzgerald wins POW—again

Pointing out that she’s done this before—this season and last--may seem to put a jinx against her doing it again.But such a jinx would probably stand no more chance than a defender trying to keep her from scoring.University of Montana Western forward Brynley Fitzgerald won the Frontier Conference Player of the Week award for last week—for the second and almost certainly not last time this season.The 5-foot-11-inch senior gained the honor by recording 30 points, 20 rebounds and 7 steals in games last week against the University of Providence and Montana State University-Northern.The Beaverhead County High School alum gained first-team ...