The first step

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series focusing on mental health.

Mental health is a high priority for Dillon resident Jocelyn Curtis.

“It’s something that’s very important to me,” the window artist said. “I’ve lost somebody to suicide. I’ve gone through it myself, depression. I’ve gone through my own ‘what ifs,’ and feeling like I could have saved somebody or done something different.

“I’ve been in a dark place. I’ve only recently come out of that – I see a lot of hope now. I just don’t want people to give up, to keep holding on. Things will get better,” Curtis added.

Curtis is the owner of Docey’s Designs, a local window-design painting business. Curtis was asked to paint a window at the end of last year, and the demand after that window launched the business.

“I think I’m the only person crazy enough to paint in freezing temperatures,” she laughed. Painting has always been in her blood – Curtis said she started painting her own bedroom walls in the fourth grade, and that’s now extended to her childrens’ rooms. “I never thought to paint a window until someone asked.”

Curtis heard about local efforts to highlight mental health through friends, and was immediately on board with doing her part. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the county’s Mental Health Local Advisory Committee (LAC) thought the window campaign would help reduce the stigma associated with seeking help.

“There was a time I felt I didn’t have much opportunity, or was good at anything. These windows really give me hope. The compliments I get from everybody in town – every time I do a window, somebody asks me to do another one – that’s big,” she said. “Hopefully it’s inspiring other people, too.”

Curtis lost her best friend, who took his own life a few years ago. She struggled over that loss, and guilt from not being able to help. Curtis said she started a Facebook group to try and help others.

“It’s called ‘I choose to live.’ When I started it, it was kind of because I felt I needed to help somebody – because I couldn’t help my friend. I thought if I could post encouraging stuff, and help someone, I realized that I could save myself, too,” she said. “When I was trying to help other people, I realized I needed to listen to my own advice.

“I fell into depression after I couldn’t help him,” she added after a long pause. “If it was the other way around, he would want to save me, as well.”

Curtis has lived in the Dillon area the past 14 years, far from her family and where she grew up. She said she felt alone at first, but the community welcomed her, and she wanted to support that community through her work.

Curtis’ windows around town – vibrant and hopeful – seek to break the silence many people hold over their own struggles, illuminating the importance of getting mental health support.

“People have got to see they’re worth saving themselves if they can. They need to get busy, get out of their head and not believe everything they think,” she added. “There’s a saying I read, ‘Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.’ Stop believing the lies you are telling yourself. You are capable and can do anything you want to do.

“Don’t lose hope,” she added.

The next part of this series will focus on the intersection between mental health and domestic violence.