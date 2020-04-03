First positive COVID-19 case in Beaverhead reported

A female in her 20s is the first Beaverhead County resident to test positive for COVID-19.

Beaverhead County Public Health received notice of the positive test Friday evening.

The woman had direct contact with another infected individual in another county. Public health is investigating her potential close contacts to contain the spread of the virus.

Members of the public who are not contacted by Beaverhead County Public Health are not considered a direct contact of the individual.

As of Friday evening, Montana had 262 people who tested positive for COVID-19, with the majority in Gallatin County. There are five confirmed deaths in the state from the virus.

Residents are reminded to continue practicing social distancing and staying at home to stem the spread of the virus. For more information, visit the DPHHS COVID-19 website at https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f341... or the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov .