First growth policy draft highlights priorities

The first draft of the county’s updated growth policy stresses a desire to balance property rights with state law; improve economic opportunities, health care and housing options; and ensure public access to wilderness and wildlife.

The Beaverhead County Planning Board got the first look at the currently 50-page draft document that will serve as a guideline for the next decade of improvements and development at its Aug. 11 meeting.

Economic development and economic diversity were near the top of residents’ concerns when asked for feedback, alongside personal health care needs and housing affordability.

The growth policy and county subdivision regulations are updated about every 10 years. One of the hottest topics is the potential to institute a development permit process and, at a minimum, agricultural zoning, to cut down on repeated battles over land use, incorrect installations of water wells and septic tanks, and lack of road access for adjoining property owners. Great West Engineering senior planner Jerry Grebenc, who has been helping the planning board through the update process, said once the board members make final tweaks to the document, there will be a public hearing for residents to chime in. The Beaverhead County Commissioners must approve the revised growth policy after that public hearing. The same process will take place when the board updates the county’s subdivision regulations.

The next planning board meeting is set for Sept. 15.